IAS officer Tina Dabi meets singer Mame Khan, calls him 'pride of Jaisalmer'

IAS officer Tina Dabi's latest Instagram post and stories are a celebration of Jaisalmer where she is posted as the district collector and magistrate. The famous IAS officer met Rajasthani singer Mame Khan and uploading a photo with him in her Instagram stories, Tina Dabi wrote, "With the pride of Jaisalmer". The singer also shared the story on his Instagram feed.

Tina Dabi also posted a series of photos of Jaisalmer from her personal account and wondered at the beauty of the so-called desert city. "Who will believe this is a desert? Jaisalmer in monsoon. This is how beautiful the various parts of the district are looking after receiving record breaking rainfall in the last month," Tina Dabi wrote.

IAS officer Tina Dabi posted an Instagram story on her meeting with singer Mame Khan.

In July, Tina Dabi took charge as the 65th collector of Jaisalmer after a recent reshuffle. Before this role, Tina Dabi was serving the Rajasthan government as a joint secretary in the finance department.

Early this year, she got married to fellow IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande who also was transferred to Udaipur as the managing director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited -- after their marriage.

Tina Dabi first hit the headlines after she topped the UPSC exam in 2015. She was the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. Later, her marriage to Athar Khan who ranked second in UPSC in 2015 grabbed people's attention. The couple got divorced in 2021 and after Tina Dabi, Athar also got married for the second time in 2022.

