Home / India News / IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan granted divorce by Jaipur family court
india news

IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan granted divorce by Jaipur family court

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan's relationship apparently started at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie and subsequent wedding grabbed the attention of the nation. Dabi ranked first in the UPSC examinations, Khan ranked second in 2015.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Tina Dabi and Athar Khan got married in 2018.(Courtesy: Facebook)

A family court in Jaipur granted divorce to IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan on Tuesday, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. Both had filed the application for divorce before the court in November last year with mutual consent.

The application was filed just two years after the two got married.

Their relationship apparently started at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie and subsequent wedding grabbed the attention of the nation. Dabi ranked first in the UPSC examinations, Khan ranked second in 2015.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and many Union ministers were among those who had attended their wedding reception in Delhi.

Their wedding was hailed as a symbol of communal harmony by many politicians.

Both Dabi and Athar were allocated to the Rajasthan cadre of the IAS. Initially, both of them were in the same city, but Tina Dabi was later posted to Sri Ganganagar as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad. Athar was posted to Jaipur as the CEO of Zila Parishad.

In November last year, Dabi joined as the joint secretary (finance) of the government of Rajasthan. She announced about her joining on Twitter.

A graduate in political science from the Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, Dabi completed her schooling from the Convent of Jesus & Mary. Athar, meanwhile, was undergoing training at the Indian Railways Institute of Transport and Management in Lucknow when he appeared for examination in 2015. This was the Anantnag resident's second attempt.

