I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav
- BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
The information and broadcasting ministry has summoned Amazon Prime’s India officials after a controversy erupted over the recently-launched web series Tandav, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticised it for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.
ALSO WATCH | Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action
BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday lodged a police complaint against the makers and actors of the web series featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia among others. Kadam alleged that there were dialogues between the characters in the web series where Hindu deity Lord Shiva has been ridiculed. The West Ghatkopar MLA demanded that the series should remove the part as it hurts the sentiments of people. “Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station. Police has assured quick investigation, FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act. Producer, Director, Writer, Actors & Amazon to be summoned soon,” Kadam tweeted.
BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak also said that the creators of the web series must apologise for hurting sentiments of the people. He also claimed that there were ‘concerted efforts’ to portray Hindu deities ‘in poor light’. Demanding a ban on the web series, the Mumbai Northeast MP also wrote to the information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.
“We have made a demand to Javadekar ji and have written to him to ban the web series immediately. The actors, producers and directors should apologise for hurting sentiments. Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in 'Tandav' web series. Comments have been passed about them,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Kotak also blamed the platforms for encouraging ‘violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity’ while highlighting that the content in these platforms is ‘full of sex’.
Tandav is a political drama written by Gaurav Solanki and is directed, written and created by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu law varsity wins 17th moot court contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t take vaccine till farm laws are junked: Protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold peaceful R-Day parade in Delhi: farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for June G7 summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end
- The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura
- The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox