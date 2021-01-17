IND USA
A still from the Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav'. (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)
india news

I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav

  • BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST

The information and broadcasting ministry has summoned Amazon Prime’s India officials after a controversy erupted over the recently-launched web series Tandav, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticised it for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

ALSO WATCH | Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action


BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday lodged a police complaint against the makers and actors of the web series featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia among others. Kadam alleged that there were dialogues between the characters in the web series where Hindu deity Lord Shiva has been ridiculed. The West Ghatkopar MLA demanded that the series should remove the part as it hurts the sentiments of people. “Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station. Police has assured quick investigation, FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act. Producer, Director, Writer, Actors & Amazon to be summoned soon,” Kadam tweeted.

BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak also said that the creators of the web series must apologise for hurting sentiments of the people. He also claimed that there were ‘concerted efforts’ to portray Hindu deities ‘in poor light’. Demanding a ban on the web series, the Mumbai Northeast MP also wrote to the information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

“We have made a demand to Javadekar ji and have written to him to ban the web series immediately. The actors, producers and directors should apologise for hurting sentiments. Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in 'Tandav' web series. Comments have been passed about them,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kotak also blamed the platforms for encouraging ‘violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity’ while highlighting that the content in these platforms is ‘full of sex’.

Tandav is a political drama written by Gaurav Solanki and is directed, written and created by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

This year’s moot problem focused on the law of bail in the context of special bail provisions that reverse the burden of proof against an accused.(HT Photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu law varsity wins 17th moot court contest

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:31 AM IST
As many as 67 teams from 101 institutions from across the world, including the United Kingdom, Zambia, Australia, Singapore, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, registered for the event.
In the earlier detention on January 11, a police team in east Delhi detained six Rohingyas — two boys aged 10 and 14, a 15-year-old girl, a 60-year-old man, a woman, 50 and a 31-year-old man.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:23 AM IST
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena, on Friday, said that based on local information, two men, Hamid Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22), were arrested from Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar. A case was registered against them under the Foreigners Act.
Members of the Bahujan Samajwadi Manch take part in ‘Maati Sankalp March’ in solidarity with farmers , at Ghazipur on Sunday.( )
india news

Won’t take vaccine till farm laws are junked: Protesters

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:16 AM IST
A day after India kicked off its vaccination drive against Covid , farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders maintained that they would not leave the capital to go to their home states to get vaccinated before the three contentious farm laws were repealed.
The farm unions representing tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have launched a mass agitation on the borders of the national capital.(PTI)
india news

Will hold peaceful R-Day parade in Delhi: farm unions

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the ongoing farmers’ agitation, said their tractor parade would cover a 60-km stretch and pass through New Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, covering areas such as Peeragarhi, Janakpuri and Munirka.
"Our prime ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7”, said a statement by the British high commission.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for June G7 summit

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The summit will be held in Cornwall during June 11-13. The UK invited the leaders of India, Australia and South Korea to attend as guest countries to “deepen the expertise and experience around the table”, the statement said.
Across the country, a large majority of the vaccinations done on Saturday were using the Covishield vaccine since that has one of the highest volumes of ready stock. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
According to officials, among the 207,229 who got doses on the first day, three people — or .0014% — had significant side effects. Of these three, two were hospitalised overnight and discharged the following day while one remained admitted as of late Sunday.
Congress flags waves at rallies
india news

Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.(Sourced)
india news

Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 AM IST
  • The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.(Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)
india news

Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
There is a growing clamour among Congress leaders to take up the issue. Party leaders, on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the issue had been discussed by Congress Lok Sabha MPs. Leaders familiar with the matter said the issue was raised by Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram.
“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar(ANI)
india news

Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said the government was ready to introduce amendments in the laws and expected farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause.
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Police have identified the eight accused Akash Singh, Rahul Kushwaha, Paras Soni, Manu Kewat, Onkar Rai, Eitendra Singh, Rajnish Choudhary and Rohit Yadav. All the accused are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and they will be produced in court on Monday.
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.(Reuters File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
india news

Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
As many as 224,301 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said on Sunday, the second day of the countrywide drive.
HT Image
india news

Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition politicians on Sunday demanded a probe of purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, and Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the TV audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), in which the former makes remarks that his critics say show he may have had advance knowledge of the Indian Air Force strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot
HT Image
india news

MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested eight people on charges of abducting a 13-year-old Class 9 student and gang-raping her twice in eight days, causing her acute trauma, officials said on Sunday
