ICCCs may be integrated into unified e-governance platforms

NEW DELHI: The Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) built as part of the Smart Cities Mission may be integrated into unified e-governance platforms based on local circumstances and requirements, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu told the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (X/NagarNigamGkp)

India’s 100 cities covered under the mission have functional ICCCs.

“To ensure long-term financial sustainability, several cities have introduced various revenue-generating mechanisms such as revenue sharing with traffic departments by generating automated e-challans, leasing Variable Messaging Displays (VMDs) for commercial advertisements and promotions etc,” Sahu said, responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha who had asked the the ambit of ICCCs would be expanded.

Sahu added that ICCCs were undergoing a standardisation, testing, and quality certification (STQC) audit to enhance data security and ensure protection against cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

As the mission draws to a close on March 31, the states must maintain the operation of ICCCs.

In February 2024, a parliamentary panel, in its report titled ‘Smart Cities Mission: An Evaluation’ highlighted the need for a comprehensive framework and operation and maintenance strategies for assets created under the mission to ensure increased lifetime utility, value of infrastructure/assets, and their timely upgradation.

The committee also underlined that the digital infrastructure and assets created under SCM be maintained and privacy safeguards should be put in place.

A recent study by IIM Bangalore said 93 cities across India have installed over 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes with real-time monitoring systems through Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCCs) under the SCM. “Currently, there is a gap between the number of cases which request ICCC for the camera footage and out of those only less than 50% of the requests are fulfilled,” they said. In the improved scenario, the authors suggested that ICCCs should target to provide footage for crimes in 75% of such cases.”