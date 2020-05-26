e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ICMR says will review use of HCQ in Covid treatment

ICMR says will review use of HCQ in Covid treatment

india Updated: May 26, 2020 23:39 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review whether to continue use of hydroxycholroquine (HCQ) to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in India after the World Health Organisation (WHO) suspended human trials till it assess data on its safety and efficacy.

The use of the anti-malarial drug as a prophylaxis -- preventive medicine -- will continue in an attempt to ward off infection in people at risk, such as health care workers.

“Our experts will be meeting tomorrow ( Wednesday) to assess the evidence that is before us in treating patients with a combination of HCQ and antibiotic azithromycin that is currently being used. A call will be taken after the discussion and a fresh advisory could be issued in this regard based on what experts say,” said an ICMR official, who did not wish to be identified.

On Friday, ICMR revised its March 23 advisory on approving prophylaxis use of HCQ, and expanded the pool of people who should be given the medicine to prevent infection, including asymptomatic surveillance workers deployed in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in Covid-19-related activities.

In March, ICMR approved “restricted use” of the drug in the country after available global studies showed there was viral load reduction in Covid-19 patients who took it.

“We were always looking at the drug’s efficacy in preventing infection; not really for treatment purposes,” the ICMR official added

ICMR also began the use of the drug under observational study mode to get proof of concept, and also did some in-vitro studies in a lab in the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to generate data on its efficacy.

“ Many drugs are being repurposed for treatment and for prophylaxis purposes, of which HCQ is one. It’s a safe drug and has been in use for nearly 100 years, which provided the sense of its safety, and the lab studies showed the drug had anti-viral activity. Data generated over the past five to six weeks has shown that it may be working, with no major side-effects.The ICMR advisory is clear that it is to be taken as a prophylaxis drug for actual benefit,” said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, ICMR .

The data on assessment of HCQ prophylaxis among 1,323 health care workers indicated adverse effects such as nausea (8.9%), abdominal pain (7.3%), vomiting (1.5%), hypoglycemia (1.7%) and cardio-vascular effects (1.9%). The data from the Pharmacovigilance programme of India reported 214 instances of adverse drug reactions associated with prophylaxis HCQ use.

The observational prospective study of 334 healthcare workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, out of which 248 took HCQ prophylaxis also showed that those taking HCQ prophylaxis had lower incidence of the Sars-CoV-2 infection than those not taking it.

“However, there are certain contraindications for not taking the drug that have been listed in the advisory, and the drug is not to be taken on an empty stomach as that could have caused nausea in maximum cases,” said Dr Bhargava.

The dosage given to people in India is 400mg, twice a day, for one day, and subsequently 400mg once a week. The course is recommended for seven weeks.

Doctors say some more evidence is required before confidence in the drug can be reinstated.

“We are not giving the drug now as enthusiastically as it was given in the beginning given the kind of evidence before us. We will have to look into all aspects of the evidence available; we will talk to experts on this,” said Dr Yatin Mehta, critical care specialist, Medanta Hospital.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In