ICMR scientists say Omicron specific vaccine strategy needed. Explain why

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that antibodies generated by the Omicron of coronavirus can neutralise other strains, including most prevalent Delta variant. This is why, the study further said, there is a need for Omicron specific vaccine strategy.

"The individuals infected with Omicron have significant immune response which could neutralise not only the Omicron but also the other VOCs including most prevalent Delta variant," a study by ICMR has revealed.

"This suggests that the immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralise the Delta variant making the re-infection with Delta less likely, thereby displacing the Delta as dominant strain. This emphasizes the need for the Omicron specific vaccine strategy," it further said.

The ICMR studied adults from foreign countries and adolescents from India. The research has not yet been reviewed by peers.

The researchers studied the response of antibodies in in people who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and compared the results with those who were unvaccinated. All the individuals were infected with the Omicron variant.

The new strain was discovered in samples from South Africa in November last year. The scientists were surprised to find more than 30 mutations in Omicron, more than any other strain. They claimed this made Omicron resistant to existing vaccines.

Since being detected in South Africa, Omicron has spread across the globe, leading to resurgence in Covid-19 infections. The situation turned particularly bad in the United States and Europe where millions contracted the disease in a matter of few weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Omicron has ‘variant of concern’ and called for investing more resources in studying the variant and finding vaccines for it.

