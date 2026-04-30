ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: CISCE 10th, 12th results releasing at 11 am today, website to check scorecards
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: CISCE 10th, 12th results will be declared on April 30, 2026 at 11 am. The results can be checked by appeared candidates on cisce.org. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, will announce ICSE and ISC Result 2026 on April 30, 2026. The CISCE 10th and 12th results will be released at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country can check the results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ...Read More
The Class 10 or ICSE examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm on all days. The Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift - from 2 pm to 5 pm.
To check Class 10 and 12 results, candidates can follow the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisceboard.org.
2. Click on ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:37:24 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check Class 10, 12 results
Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
Click on the link to check ICSE results 2025 or ISC results 2025 (as required)
A new page appears where candidates are required to key in their login details
Once you key in the unique ID, index number and the Captcha code (as provided), the results will appear on the screen
Verify your details and download the page.
Take a printout of the results for future reference.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:28:16 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Details required to check results
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The CISCE results can be checked using the unique ID, index number, and captcha code (as given) on the login page.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:18:23 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 10 results announced in 2025?
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage was 99.02%. A total of 252557 candidates had appeared in the ICSE exam, out of which 250249 candidates passed.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:13:38 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Other mediums to check results
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Students who have appeared for Class 10, 12 can also access results through the UMANG app and DigiLocker app. These apps can be downloaded from Google Play store.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:10:21 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: cisce.org
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:06:49 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check results
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: To check Class 10 and 12 results, candidates can follow the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisceboard.org.
2. Click on ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:03:26 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Check Class 12 exam dates
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift - from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:01:38 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 10 exam held?
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 or ICSE examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm on all days.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:56:29 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check 10th, 12th scorecards?
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country can check the results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:52:26 am
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 Date: April 30
ICSE & ISC Result 2026 Time: 11 am