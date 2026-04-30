ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: CISCE 10th, 12th results releasing at 11 am today, website to check scorecards

ICSE & ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, will announce ICSE and ISC Result 2026 on April 30, 2026. The CISCE 10th and 12th results will be released at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country can check the results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ...Read More

The Class 10 or ICSE examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm on all days. The Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift - from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To check Class 10 and 12 results, candidates can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisceboard.org.

2. Click on ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.