IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050: India at UNSC
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
india news

Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050: India at UNSC

The year 2050 is when nations have been called on to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:49 PM IST

India has said that the idea of climate action should not be to move the goal post to 2050 and countries must fulfil their pre-2020 commitments, calling on the global community to view climate change as a “wake-up call” to strengthen multilateralism and seek equitable solutions for a sustainable world.

Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the delivery on the commitment by developed countries to jointly mobilise USD 100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries has been elusive.

He was speaking at the UN Security Council’s open debate on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security'.

“The idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goal post to 2050. It is important for countries to fulfil their pre-2020 commitments. Climate Action needs to go hand-in-hand with the framework for financial, technical and capacity-building support to countries that need it,” he said.

The year 2050 is when nations have been called on to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions. Emissions must fall by half by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions no later than 2050 to reach the 1.5 Celsius goal of the Paris agreement.

He said as nations prepare to meet for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November, there is a “significant opportunity" for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their Covid-19 rescue and recovery measures and long-term mitigation strategies that are scheduled to be announced at the summit.

The summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Let us then make the transition to a more climate-friendly lifestyle by adapting to a low carbon-development pathway based on our needs and not on our greed. Let us view climate change as a wake-up call and an opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and seek equitable and inclusive solutions to leave a greener, cleaner and a sustainable world for our future generations,” he said.

In his speech, Javadekar emphasised that the global community has addressed the issue of climate change through the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, which together represent a “delicately balanced” global democratic effort to take climate action in a nationally determined manner based on the ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities’.

“Therefore, before we start discussing the issue of securitisation of climate, we need to ensure that we are not building a parallel climate track where these mechanisms and principles are brushed aside or not duly considered,” he said.

Noting that even the best science available claims that climate change only exacerbates conflict and is not a reason for conflict and does not threaten peace and security, he said that in a number of fragile contexts, where governments are struggling to provide basic services due to capacity and legitimacy issues, instances of chronic emergency conditions and famine risks are largely driven by continued political violence disrupting harvests and aid supplies rather than by climate factors alone.

Javadekar also pointed out that countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) are largely about mitigation commitments and adaptation requirements that, collectively, determine whether countries will achieve the Paris goal of limiting the global average temperate increase to well below 2°C.

While climate change does not directly or inherently cause violent conflict, its interaction with other social, political and economic factors can, nonetheless, exacerbate drivers of conflict and fragility and have negative impacts on peace, stability and security, he said.

India suggested that in order to better integrate climate change adaptation and peacebuilding, there is a need to build robust governance structures at the local, national and regional levels to address climate and fragility-related risks.

Javadekar also underscored that impacts of climate change and its associated security risks have important gender dimensions, and women and girls experience the interplay between climate change and peace and security in direct and profound ways.

Highlighting the significant steps taken by India to fight climate change and deliver on its commitments, Javadekar said New Delhi’s mitigation strategies have emphasised on clean and efficient energy systems; safe, smart and sustainable green mass urban transportation network; planned afforestation; and integrating green thinking across all production and consumption sectors.

He said India is the only country on track among the G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments and the country is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets but will also exceed them. India, which currently has the fastest-growing solar energy programme in the world, has expanded access to clean cooking fuel to over 80 million households.

India’s commitment of installing 450 gigawatt of renewable energy, elimination of single use plastic, 100 per cent railway electrification, and creation of an additional carbon sink by restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land among other measures have only added to its climate ambitions, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
unsc g20 nation climate change crisis
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

'Dream of PM Modi': Amit Shah at inauguration of Motera cricket stadium

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Spread over 63 acres, the Motera stadium has been built at an estimated cost of 800 crore. It has 11 pitches made of both red and black soil and is the only stadium in the world to have same soil surfaces for the main and practice pitches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2021_000049A)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2021_000049A)(PTI)
india news

PM’s vision to build largest stadium: Shah as Motera stadium renamed after Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The Narendra Modi Stadium, which President Kovind said is an example of eco-friendly development, can accommodate 132,000 spectators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the scheme, an amount of 6000 rupees per year is transferred in three instalments of 2000 rupees directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.(PTI file photo)
Under the scheme, an amount of 6000 rupees per year is transferred in three instalments of 2000 rupees directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.(PTI file photo)
india news

PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The scheme was formally launched on February 24, 2019, with the aim to augment the income of the farmers by providing income support to all landholding farmers’ families across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera is seen aheasd of its inauguration on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)
The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera is seen aheasd of its inauguration on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)
india news

Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi: All you need to know about it

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The stadium is hosting a match between India and England today. On February 24, 2019, the then President of United States, Donald Trump had visited Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The encounter is still underway.(ANI)
The encounter is still underway.(ANI)
india news

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The area has now been cordoned off as the encounter is still underway. The identity of the dead terrorists is yet to be ascertained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On June 11 last year, the top court had sought a response from the state government on two petitions seeking separate probe by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged lynching.(HT Photo)
On June 11 last year, the top court had sought a response from the state government on two petitions seeking separate probe by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged lynching.(HT Photo)
india news

SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record in Palghar case

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:33 PM IST
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy was informed by the counsel for the Maharashtra government that a second supplementary charge sheet has been filed in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While both of the spouses should be residents of Odisha, they can apply online at sspeed@gov.in, the official said.(Stock image: Getty)
While both of the spouses should be residents of Odisha, they can apply online at sspeed@gov.in, the official said.(Stock image: Getty)
india news

Odisha enhances incentive for marrying person with disabilities to 2.5 lakh

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The incentive amount under the scheme has now been enhanced from 50,000 to 2,50,000 per eligible couple, Bhaskar Sharma, commissioner-cum-secretary of SSEPD wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi. (REUTERS)
Disha Ravi. (REUTERS)
india news

Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: Key points of the order

By Utkarsh Anand & Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana cited the distinction between sedition and dissent and questioned if Ravi and others were being targeted because they voiced opposition to the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: BMC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing masks, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000222A)(PTI)
Mumbai: BMC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing masks, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000222A)(PTI)
india news

Not wearing masks in Mumbai won't cost 1,000, police chief busts fake news

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Criminal proceeding or fine or both will be initiated against miscreants spreading misinformation on social media, Mumbai Police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. (Stock image: Getty)
Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. (Stock image: Getty)
india news

HC allows home quarantine for Covid-19 negative family after returning from UK

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The central government said its guidelines only mandate 14-days home quarantine for travellers from the UK if they test negative and institutional quarantine is not advised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the government over soaring fuel prices and asked the Centre to alleviate the concerns raised by protesting farmers.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the government over soaring fuel prices and asked the Centre to alleviate the concerns raised by protesting farmers.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
india news

All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The scheme is a joint initiative by the ministry of home affairs and the national health authority. The purpose of the scheme is to provide cashless health services to the CAPF personnel and their dependents using the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Naik was admitted to the GMCH on January 12 after he met with an accident, in which his wife and an aide were killed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, the health ministry said that 19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 related deaths. In picture - A healthworker carries RT-PCR Covid-19 samples. (AFP)
On Wednesday, the health ministry said that 19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 related deaths. In picture - A healthworker carries RT-PCR Covid-19 samples. (AFP)
india news

19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The ministry also confirmed that 104 deaths were recorded across India within the same time frame and five states account for nearly 82 per cent of these fatalities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
india news

Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:49 PM IST
The year 2050 is when nations have been called on to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP