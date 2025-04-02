Menu Explore
Idols found damaged at Amethi's Radha-Krishna temple in UP; FIR lodged: Report

PTI |
Apr 02, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the case has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is underway.

Idols were found damaged Tuesday in a Radha-Krishna temple of Katora village, police said.

The desecration was reported to police by some locals, leading to an FIR against unidentified people.(Representational Image)
The desecration was reported to police by some locals, leading to an FIR against unidentified people.(Representational Image)

The desecration was reported to police by some locals, leading to an FIR against unidentified people.

Authorities arranged for new idols to be installed through the temple priest.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "A case has been registered against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is underway."

