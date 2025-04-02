Idols found damaged at Amethi's Radha-Krishna temple in UP; FIR lodged: Report

Idols were found damaged Tuesday in a Radha-Krishna temple of Katora village, police said. The desecration was reported to police by some locals, leading to an FIR against unidentified people.(Representational Image)

Authorities arranged for new idols to be installed through the temple priest.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "A case has been registered against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is underway."