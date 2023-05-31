Home / India News / IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum defused in control explosion | WATCH

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2023 09:30 PM IST

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the spot.

Seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday. The explosives were recovered in a joint operation conducted by Chaibasa police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Jaguar, and the bomb disposal squad.

The IEDs recovered by security forces in Jharkhand being defused in a controlled explosion.
While six IEDs were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village in the Tonto police station area, a 5 kg explosive was found in a forest near Chota Kuira in the Goilkera police station area, reported PTI.

The IEDs were later defused in a controlled explosion.

The IEDs were found by the security forces on Tuesday during a combing operation in the area.

Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured since January in IEDs planted by the Maoists, targetting security forces.

Last week, a woman Maoists was seriously injured in a gun battle with security personnel in Bastar’s Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, while two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) also suffered injuries.

Officials said that the encounter took place on Friday night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when joint teams of BSF and local police were out on a search operation.

“Acting on inputs about presence of Maoists, the personnel belonging to BSF’s 178th, 47th, 132nd battalions of BSF along with the local police launched a search operation from separate camps in Pakhanjore, Chhotebethiya, Bande, Badgaon and Partapur police station areas on Friday night,” officials said.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

