'If BJP can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers': Uddhav on meeting socialist leaders

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday defended his joining hands with the socialist parties in Maharashtra and said if the BJP can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers, then Shiv Sena can also talk with socialist parties. Sena-Samajwadi alliance is not new in Sena's history as Uddhav's father Bal Thackeray too had alliance with the socialist parties for local elections. But their path diverted in the following years as Shiv Sena shifted to Hindutva ideology. As Uddhav discusses alliance with 150 socialist leaders, his move is being seen as a departure which he countered by criticising the showering of petals on Pakistani cricketers in Ahmedabad.

Uddhav Thackeray meeting socialist party leaders on Sunday. (Uddhav Thackeray's office)

The Pakistan cricket team was accorded a warm welcome in Ahmedabad where they played against India in World Cup 2023. In the hotel, the players were welcomed with a shower of petals, the sound of dhols and a musical performance.

Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned the special treatment and said that if any other state had done it, the BJP would have raised a hue and cry. “The Pakistan team can come and get a grand welcome in Gujarat. This can happen only in Gujarat in the country. If it had happened in any other state, then the people of BJP would have raised a hue and cry. The BJP trys to teach us but they are now responsible for this," Sanjay Raut said.

"Balasaheb Thackeray stopped the Pakistan team in his time because our soldiers were being murdered. Our Kashmiri Pandits were getting murdered, that is why Balasaheb Thackeray had said that we would not allow Pakistan to come but in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP formed a government in Maharashtra. When there is political benefit then BJP people take his name," Sanjay Raut said.

The India -Pakistan match in which India beat Pakistan by seven wickets became controversial as many political leaders criticised the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant by cricket fans at the stadium aimed at Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Rizwan. "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable," Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

