‘If govt can’t fight, we will’: Supriya Sule demands strong action against US over seafarers’ deaths

The opposition parties on Saturday stepped up pressure on the Centre over the deaths of three Indian seafarers in US military strikes on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, with NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule demanding a stronger response from the government and promising support for the affected families.

NCP-SP Working National President Supriya Sule slams government over US attacks on ships carrying Indian crew(ANI)

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The remarks came a day after India summoned a top American diplomat in New Delhi for the second time this week and lodged a strong protest over the attacks, which have claimed the lives of three Indian crew members and raised concerns about the safety of Indian mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman amid the West Asia conflict.

Supriya Sule calls for stronger response

Calling the deaths “deeply saddening”, Sule said India must take a firm position in defence of its citizens.

“It is a very tragic incident and deeply saddening the way it happened. We lost three Indians. We expected that the Government of India should respond to this. Those three children belonged to this soil; they were Indians,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing that the country owed the victims dignity and respect, Sule added that “India should take a strong stand” and urged the government to discuss the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing that the country owed the victims dignity and respect, Sule added that “India should take a strong stand” and urged the government to discuss the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We expect the Government of India to discuss this matter, and if the government is unable to do anything through its foreign policy, then the opposition stands with those families. And if the government cannot fight for them, then we, on behalf of every Indian and every child, will stand up and fight for every Indian,” she said, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We expect the Government of India to discuss this matter, and if the government is unable to do anything through its foreign policy, then the opposition stands with those families. And if the government cannot fight for them, then we, on behalf of every Indian and every child, will stand up and fight for every Indian,” she said, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, BJD MP Sulata Deo also criticised the government, questioning its response to the deaths and accusing it of failing to take a firm stand against the United States.

“There were 24 crew members on the ship. I saw the grief on the faces of family members of the deceased. What step will the government take? The government cannot take any step because it has mortgaged itself to America,” she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ties with US President Donald Trump, Deo added: “They say, 'My friend Trump', is this your relationship? Don't you feel bad, honorable Prime Minister? What happened to foreign policy that you are succumbing to America's words under its policy?”

“They killed our people, attacked our oil tanker with missiles. We certainly hope that you will take the strictest possible action. All of India expects this from you,” she said, PTI reported.

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Three Indian seafarers confirmed dead

The political reaction follows confirmation from shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal that three Indian seafarers who had been reported missing after a US strike on the tanker MT Settebello have died.

The Palau-flagged vessel was among three tankers targeted by US forces this week. Omani armed forces later rescued the remaining crew members, including 21 Indians aboard Settebello.

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Among those killed was 23-year-old Aditya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, a deck cadet undergoing training to become a licensed ship officer.

More than 60 Indian crew members were rescued from the three affected vessels — 24 from MT Marivex, 21 from MT Settebello and 20 from MT Jalveer.

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