‘If govt can’t fight, we will’: Supriya Sule demands strong action against US over seafarers’ deaths

The opposition parties on Saturday stepped up pressure on the Centre over the deaths of three Indian seafarers in US military strikes on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, with NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule demanding a stronger response from the government and promising support for the affected families. NCP-SP Working National President Supriya Sule slams government over US attacks on ships carrying Indian crew (ANI)

The remarks came a day after India summoned a top American diplomat in New Delhi for the second time this week and lodged a strong protest over the attacks, which have claimed the lives of three Indian crew members and raised concerns about the safety of Indian mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman amid the West Asia conflict.

Supriya Sule calls for stronger response Calling the deaths “deeply saddening”, Sule said India must take a firm position in defence of its citizens.

“It is a very tragic incident and deeply saddening the way it happened. We lost three Indians. We expected that the Government of India should respond to this. Those three children belonged to this soil; they were Indians,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Stressing that the country owed the victims dignity and respect, Sule added that “India should take a strong stand” and urged the government to discuss the matter.

“We expect the Government of India to discuss this matter, and if the government is unable to do anything through its foreign policy, then the opposition stands with those families. And if the government cannot fight for them, then we, on behalf of every Indian and every child, will stand up and fight for every Indian,” she said, according to PTI.