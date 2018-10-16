If I get any notice from the party, I will deal with it on my own, says Dushyant Chautala

Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday urged his supporters to not indulge in any actions that could let him or his father Ajay Chautala down in the party. The MP was addressing his supporters at Chaudhry Devi Lal Sadan in Bhiwani, a week after the INLD’s Gohana rally where Dushyant’s supporters hooted during his uncle Abhay Chautala’s speech, subsequently leading to party chief and former Haryana chief minister (CM) Om Prakash Chautala disbanding youth and student wings of the INLD that were headed by Dushyant and his brother Digvijay.

The rally brought out in open the internal fight for supremacy between Dushyant and his uncle Abhay, as party chief OP Chautala and his other son Ajay cool their heels in Delhi’s Tihar jail in a case of corruption.

Addressing his supporters amid chants calling him the next CM of Haryana, Dushyant asked them to be aware of those elements who were trying to derail his position in the party. “I’m not worried and cannot put blame on anyone for what has happened. If I get any notice from the party, I will deal with it on my own. But I request you all to not take any step that could cause harm to the image of my father,” Dushyant said.

The MP said he was fine with any responsibility allotted to him by the party. “I have been working to strengthen my party and will continue to do so regardless of any responsibility that I get assigned with,” he said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 22:41 IST