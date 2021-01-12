IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study
Two species of large carnivores-- leopard and striped hyena -- as well as four species of herbivores, two primate species and seven species of meso-carnivores (eg fox, civets, mongoose etc) -- were found by the survey in the habitat.(Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Two species of large carnivores-- leopard and striped hyena -- as well as four species of herbivores, two primate species and seven species of meso-carnivores (eg fox, civets, mongoose etc) -- were found by the survey in the habitat.(Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study

New Delhi: A new study has found that the Aravalli hills in Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi can support rich biodiversity and wildlife if protected from further habitat fragmentation.
READ FULL STORY
By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:43 AM IST

New Delhi: A new study has found that the Aravalli hills in Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi can support rich biodiversity and wildlife if protected from further habitat fragmentation. The study found a total of 1,327 signs of 13 mammal species during two seasons—winter and summer -- of the survey conducted in 2019.

Two species of large carnivores-- leopard and striped hyena -- as well as four species of herbivores, two primate species and seven species of meso-carnivores (eg fox, civets, mongoose etc) -- were found by the survey in the habitat.

Sunil Harsana, a resident of Mangar village in Faridabad who has informally surveyed the Aravalli stretches in the region for years, and has recently taken up formal research to document biodiversity in the region, conducted the study under the Worldwide Fund for Nature’s small grants programme. The study was supported by the non-profit Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR).

The findings of the study, a summary of which HT has seen, are significant because the region is threatened by massive infrastructure-led land use change and real estate projects. Haryana, where Gurugram and Faridabad are located, is among states with the lowest forest cover (3.62%) and yet rich wildlife areas in the region do not have legal protection.

“Part of the Aravallis on the Haryana side are notified under section 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, and treated as legal forest as per Supreme Court orders ... The remaining portion, which includes the Mangar Bani sacred grove, are awaiting formal recognition as forest as per the dictionary meaning,” said Chetan Agarwal, an environment analyst and senior fellow at CEDAR. “Haryana needs a protected area under the Wild Life (Protection) Act adjacent to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary so that the entire contiguous stretch can be protected.”

This study is significant because it proves there is a critical wildlife area in the middle of a deeply urbanised region, said Ghazala Shahabuddin, senior fellow at CEDAR. We have had camera-trapped images of leopards from 2017, of striped hyenas and mongoose more recently all in the Gurugram Aravallis,” Shahabuddin added.

Surprisingly, the Aravallis in both Faridabad and Gurugram were found to harbour a larger variety of mammals compared to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on the Delhi-Haryana border, which is classified as a protected area and enjoys legal protection under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The largest number of species was recorded in the Faridabad Aravallis (14), followed by the Gurugram Aravallis (11), Mangar Bani (10) and least in Asola Bhatti (9). Mangar Bani and the Gurugram Aravallis threw up a 30% higher encounter rates with animal signs per kilometre in comparison to Asola Bhatti and the Faridabad Aravallis.

Two species---the leopard and the honey badger-- are classified as endangered under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act while three of the meso-carnivore species found in the region are thought to be declining in the northern Aravallis, and in other parts of India. These are the golden jackal, jungle cat and ruddy mongoose, according to the study.

The Aravaljis in Gurugram and Faridabad, along with the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in southeastern Delhi, form a contiguous block of forest habitat. A survey by the Wildlife Institute of India in the Haryana Aravalis, in 2017 had also shown significant presence of wildlife, including leopards, in the region.

The findings of the present study covering over 200 sq.km of Aravallis underlines that this is the largest contiguous remnant of native dry deciduous forest and thorn scrub in the Delhi-Haryana National Capital Region.

Harsana carried out the survey of mammals along 19 line transects, adding up to a total length of 81 km across the region. In addition, a single transect of 9.8 km was also surveyed separately in order to assess the potential impact of a proposed tarred road from the Bandhwari waste management plant to the Damdama lake via Mangar Bani. The road project was later abandoned.

He documented both indirect signs (scat, dung, pugmarks, scratch marks and tracks) as well as direct sightings of all mammal species along the transects. Camera traps were also placed in a few locations where possible.

“Among direct sightings there were lots of nilgai, jackals, mongoose, blue-naped hare and northern plains grey langur. I saw a lot of leopard signs including pugmarks and scat,” said Harsana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Flights from Pune transported the vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and being marketed in India as Covishield, to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, while three trucks left for Mumbai in the evening. (Representative Image)
Flights from Pune transported the vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and being marketed in India as Covishield, to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, while three trucks left for Mumbai in the evening. (Representative Image)
india news

Stage set for mega inoculation drive, vaccines reach 14 cities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:28 AM IST
About 540,800 vials were flown to the 13 cities on Tuesday which would be administered to about 6 million health care and frontline workers -- the police, municipal workers and so on -- at the vanguard of the fight against the viral disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move has faced massive backlash globally, with users en masse defecting to other messaging applications such as Signal and Telegram.(Reuters)
The move has faced massive backlash globally, with users en masse defecting to other messaging applications such as Signal and Telegram.(Reuters)
india news

House panel may summon FB on WhatsApp privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The new privacy policy, which was rolled out by WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, last week, includes mandatory sharing of data with the parent company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gen Naravane told reporters at his customary annual press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15 that he was hopeful the ongoing dialogue with China would yield an “amicable solution,” but stressed that the operational preparedness of the army was of high order and the force was ready to deal with any eventuality.(PTI Photo)
Gen Naravane told reporters at his customary annual press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15 that he was hopeful the ongoing dialogue with China would yield an “amicable solution,” but stressed that the operational preparedness of the army was of high order and the force was ready to deal with any eventuality.(PTI Photo)
india news

Will stand ground at LAC, says army chief

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
Naravane said India hoped to reach an agreement with China based on the principles of “mutual and equal security” that would result in disengagement of border troops at friction points and subsequent de-escalation of conflict in the Ladakh theatre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court order added that representatives of all the farmers’ bodies “shall participate in the deliberations of the committee”. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
The court order added that representatives of all the farmers’ bodies “shall participate in the deliberations of the committee”. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
india news

SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:01 AM IST
It observed that all those interested in solving the problem should go to the four-member panel that will look into problem areas and report within two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has trained 2,360 master trainers, who in turn have trained 61,000 programme managers, 200,000 vaccinators and 370,000 other vaccination team members so far. (Representative Image)
The government has trained 2,360 master trainers, who in turn have trained 61,000 programme managers, 200,000 vaccinators and 370,000 other vaccination team members so far. (Representative Image)
india news

People won’t be given vaccine choice: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Both vaccine candidates have won approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) although Covaxin is still in Phase 3 trials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two boxes containing 1,200 vials each of the vaccine was brought to the hospital’s utility block that has been retrofitted with 90 deep freezers, which can store 4.1 million doses of the vaccine. (Representative Image)
Twenty-two boxes containing 1,200 vials each of the vaccine was brought to the hospital’s utility block that has been retrofitted with 90 deep freezers, which can store 4.1 million doses of the vaccine. (Representative Image)
india news

Vaccine vials land in city, Serum moves 6.4m doses

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The first consignment of 264,000 doses of Covishield reached Delhi’s central storage facility at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the afternoon around high security, according to officials aware of the developments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)
india news

Dawood Ibrahim's group enjoying 'five-star hospitality': Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
  • Without naming either Pakistan or China, Jaishankar said some countries are “clearly guilty” of supporting terrorism and providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protesting farmers on Tuesday said they didn’t want to be part of the committee because its views in favour of the laws were well-documented. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
The protesting farmers on Tuesday said they didn’t want to be part of the committee because its views in favour of the laws were well-documented. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
india news

Panellists have been in favour of new laws

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:56 AM IST
All four members proposed for the committee — economists Ashok Gulati and PK Joshi as well as farm activists Anil Ghanwat and Bhupinder Singh Mann — have either publicly endorsed the laws or want them amended.That is a gripe among farm unions protesting the laws they say will hurt their livelihoods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two species of large carnivores-- leopard and striped hyena -- as well as four species of herbivores, two primate species and seven species of meso-carnivores (eg fox, civets, mongoose etc) -- were found by the survey in the habitat.(Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Two species of large carnivores-- leopard and striped hyena -- as well as four species of herbivores, two primate species and seven species of meso-carnivores (eg fox, civets, mongoose etc) -- were found by the survey in the habitat.(Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:43 AM IST
New Delhi: A new study has found that the Aravalli hills in Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi can support rich biodiversity and wildlife if protected from further habitat fragmentation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.(File photo)
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.(File photo)
india news

'Fatalities will increase if courts open for physical hearing': CJI

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • The bench cited instances of High Courts which had to close down after resuming physical courts as Covid-19 began to spread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, a three-judge SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, had said: “We are of the view that a stay of implementation of all the three farm laws for the present may assuage the hurt feelings of the farmers and encourage them to come to the negotiating table with confidence and good faith.”(HT PHOTO)
On Tuesday, a three-judge SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, had said: “We are of the view that a stay of implementation of all the three farm laws for the present may assuage the hurt feelings of the farmers and encourage them to come to the negotiating table with confidence and good faith.”(HT PHOTO)
india news

Experts surprised by stay before validity test

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Former Supreme Court (SC) judges and legal scholars have expressed surprise at the apex court’s order staying the implementation of the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision of protesting farm unions not to cooperate with the SC-proposed panel only deepens the stalemate. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
The decision of protesting farm unions not to cooperate with the SC-proposed panel only deepens the stalemate. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
india news

Farm leaders refuse to appear before panel, stick to hard line

By Zia Haq, Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:28 AM IST
The top court named members to panel, all of who were “pro-reforms” and “pro-government”, all the more reason not to take part in its consultations, leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform for the protesting farm unions, told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:39 PM IST
"We held cordon and search operation in Pedana Mandal with 140 police personnel. We found that country liquor is being made in at GT Palm and Kakarlamudi villages," informed SEB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a villager for Covid-19 test in Manipur.(PTI)
A health worker collects swab sample of a villager for Covid-19 test in Manipur.(PTI)
india news

For third day in a row, no Covid-19 casualty in Manipur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 365 lives in Manipur so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddique Kappan and three other alleged Popular Front of India activists were booked by the UP police on sedition and other serious charges in Mathura on October 5 last year while they were heading to Hathras(PTI Photo)
Siddique Kappan and three other alleged Popular Front of India activists were booked by the UP police on sedition and other serious charges in Mathura on October 5 last year while they were heading to Hathras(PTI Photo)
india news

Family of arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan seeks CM's intervention

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Speaking to the media, Kappan's wife, Reaiheanath alleged that her husband was tortured by the Uttar Pradesh police and asked him to name any CPI(M) leaders in order to escape from his ordeal. Mother of three minors, Reaiheanath is running from pillar to post seeking justice for Kappan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP