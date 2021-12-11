‘If we come back to power…’: In Manipur, Congress promises this on AFSPA

Amid protests in the northeast against the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), the opposition Congress promised in poll-bound Manipur on Saturday that if voted to power in next year's assembly elections, it would decide on the immediate and complete withdrawal of the law from the entire state in the very first cabinet meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | On Manipur visit, Conrad Sangma vows to continue fight to repeal AFSPA

“In today's @INC Manipur PC by Working President & MLA Shri @meghachandra_k, the Congress demands the Manipur CM and govt. to press PM Modi & GoI for repeal of AFSPA in this winter session of Parliament, and the Manipur Cabinet for the immediate removal of the Act from the entire state,” Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, the spokesperson of the party's Manipur unit, tweeted.

Meitei added that under the grand old party, AFPSA was removed from seven assembly constituencies of the northeastern state. “If Congress comes back to power in 2022, the 1st Cabinet meeting will decide on the immediate and complete removal of AFSPA from the entire state of Manipur as stated by Working President & MLA @meghachandra_k,” he posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The controversial law, which grants sweeping powers to the armed forces in ‘disturbed areas,’ has come under the scanner in recent days following the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland last Saturday. The killings were described by both the Union government and Army as a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ as they apologised and expressed regret for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This, however, has failed to cut ice with protestors, with protests taking place across the region seeking an immediate scrapping of AFSPA. At least two chief ministers, Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland and Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya, have publicly demanded its withdrawal.

Also Read | Nagaland resolution seeks repeal of AFSPA

The Nagaland government, last Tuesday, decided to write to the central government to repeal AFSPA. In a special assembly session, tentatively scheduled for December 20, the state government is likely to discuss, and pass a resolution seeking its repeal.

In its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had promised it would amend the law if voted to power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON