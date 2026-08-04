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'If widespread corruption…': In 1979 Independence Day speech, then-PM Charan Singh's stern message

Hindustan Times revisits some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by India's Prime Ministers.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 18:43:01 IST
By Debabrata Bhattacharjee
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As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the fifth episode, we revisit Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's 1979 Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a period of political uncertainty, Charan Singh's speech reflected on India's democratic values, the legacy of the freedom struggle, the importance of stable governance, and the economic challenges facing the nation, including inflation and rising prices.

Charan Singh's 1979 Independence Day speech
Charan Singh's 1979 Independence Day speech
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debabrata Bhattacharjee

Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth. Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.

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