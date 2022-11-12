'If you want country to be No 1...': Arvind Kejriwal at HT Leadership Summit

Any government that wants to make India 'No 1 in the world' must provide quality education to its children, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, stressing 'it is possible to wipe out poverty and unemployment in a time-bound manner by providing education' to children from weaker sections of society.

"Any government that cannot fix education and cannot run schools has no business to be a government. You have to fix education if you want the country to be No 1 in the world."

Kejriwal highlighted the quality of Delhi government schools under his administration, pointing out that nearly 450 students (from govt schools) had qualified for NEET this year.

"People are now enrolling their children in government schools... almost four lakh children have been enrolled and many come from private schools," he said.

"Any government which cannot fix education, and which cannot run government schools, has no business to be in the government," says Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal at #HTLS2022.



Watch LIVE here: https://t.co/lZbcyir7kn pic.twitter.com/pprfzeu6zN — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 12, 2022

"I visited one school... asked Class 11 students how many were in private schools. 10-12 raised their hands. One student said he came from St Columbus..." the Delhi chief minister said with a smile on his face, "I felt so proud... felt I had done something worthwhile."

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he believed India has great potential.

"I feel in our country there is a lot of potential... we have trailed since independence and have been unable to utilise our best asset - the people."

"If somebody is poor it doesn't mean they are not intelligent. Intelligence has nothing to do with financial status," he said, stressing, "If we can educate our people I believe India can become great."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON