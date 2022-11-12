Home / India News / 'If you want country to be No 1...': Arvind Kejriwal at HT Leadership Summit

'If you want country to be No 1...': Arvind Kejriwal at HT Leadership Summit

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 06:53 PM IST

The Delhi chief minister said no party had the right to form a government if it could not provide education and healthcare.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the HT Leadership Summit.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the HT Leadership Summit.
By HT News Desk

Any government that wants to make India 'No 1 in the world' must provide quality education to its children, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, stressing 'it is possible to wipe out poverty and unemployment in a time-bound manner by providing education' to children from weaker sections of society.

"Any government that cannot fix education and cannot run schools has no business to be a government. You have to fix education if you want the country to be No 1 in the world."

Kejriwal highlighted the quality of Delhi government schools under his administration, pointing out that nearly 450 students (from govt schools) had qualified for NEET this year.

"People are now enrolling their children in government schools... almost four lakh children have been enrolled and many come from private schools," he said.

"I visited one school... asked Class 11 students how many were in private schools. 10-12 raised their hands. One student said he came from St Columbus..." the Delhi chief minister said with a smile on his face, "I felt so proud... felt I had done something worthwhile."

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he believed India has great potential.

"I feel in our country there is a lot of potential... we have trailed since independence and have been unable to utilise our best asset - the people."

"If somebody is poor it doesn't mean they are not intelligent. Intelligence has nothing to do with financial status," he said, stressing, "If we can educate our people I believe India can become great."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

arvind kejriwal htls 2022 htls hindustan times leadership summit
