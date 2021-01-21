IFFCO ranks first among top 300 cooperatives of the world
The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has stepped up to 65th position in overall turnover ranking from 125th position in last financial year and now is at the top spot among 300 leading cooperatives in the world, according to an official release.
The ranking is based on the ratio of turnover over the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.
"It signifies that IFFCO is contributing significantly to the GDP and economic growth of the Nation. It relates the turnover of the enterprise to the wealth of the country according to the 2020 edition of the 9th Annual World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) report published by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA)," IFFCO said.
IFFCO with more than 36,000 member cooperatives and a group turnover of nearly 7 billion dollars, it is amongst the biggest cooperative institutions in the world, it said.
Dr U S Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said it is a proud moment for IFFCO and cooperative as well.
"A great achievement for all of us in the Indian cooperative movement. At IFFCO, we are always committed to the growth of farmers across the country and strengthening the Indian Cooperative movement. We believe in innovation as it is the key to success. I congratulate everyone at IFFCO and the entire cooperative fraternity of the country for this big achievement," he said.
The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) and the European Research Institute on Cooperative and Social Enterprises (Euricse) launched the 2020 edition of the World Cooperative Monitor during an international webinar on Thursday.
The report is the 9th annual one and explores the economic and social impact of the largest cooperatives and mutual worldwide, providing a ranking of the Top 300, sector rankings, and an analysis of responses to the current global challenges: Covid and climate change.
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief's assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
