India News
india news

IGNCA to be vehicle of cultural transformation: Ram Bahadur Rai

Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure cultural aspects of the Indian heritage are given greater attention
Ram Bahadur Rai. (Wikipedia)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 12:21 PM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), which is being relocated as part of the Central Vista project, will be a vehicle of cultural transformation and map local artists across the country to create a register to promote them, IGNCA chief Ram Bahadur Rai has said.

“...the team is focused on... cultural awareness. Village-level performers and local artists need a platform to showcase their talent. IGNCA will work on an intellectual and functional level to provide this platform,” said Rai.

Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure cultural aspects of the Indian heritage are given greater attention. “In keeping with that, the new [IGNCA] building will also have a dedicated space for women performers to rehearse and practice.”

The building, scheduled to be completed by October 2023, will have five floors, four blocks, an open-air theatre, an amphitheater, an experimental theatre, a guest house, a rooftop cafe, and multiple exhibition halls.

A library with over 700,000 books, journals, manuscripts, and archival material will be moved to the new building, which will also likely have environmentally controlled archival spaces and multiple gardens.

Rai said IGNCA conducted over 150 book discussions and organised cultural programmes virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic. He rejected criticism over the “saffronisation” of IGNCA and added it has become accessible to the masses instead of just elites. “Earlier, few people would visit the institute but now we want it to be accessible to everyone. The programmes have also become more people-oriented. We want the youth to be more culturally aware of India’s cultural roots...”

