‘Igniting Collective Goodness’: Third book in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ series launched

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation on Tuesday launched ‘Igniting Collective Goodness: MKB@100’, the third book in the series, which captures the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, which has been broadcasted on a monthly basis since October, 2014.

The publishers said the book seeks to explore life journeys, initiatives and milestones that have made the radio broadcast a force for positive change. (Image posted on X by Amit Shah)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the publishers, the book seeks to explore life journeys, initiatives and milestones that have made the radio broadcast a force for positive change. Divided into three sections—each dealing with an aspect of nation-building powered by democratic conversations, social reforms and changing mindsets—the book contains a mosaic of experiences that have shaped the essence of the programme.

In his foreword, Prime Minister Modi said, “I am glad that a book is being penned on Mann Ki Baat, in light of this programme having completed 100 episodes in April 2023.”

This first book in the series was published following the culmination of 26 episodes and was released in May 2017 by the then President Ram Nath Kovind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensuing book, marking 50 episodes, was launched in March 2019 by the then-union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Congratulating the publisher for coming up with the third book in the series, union home and co-operation minister Amit Shah in a post on his X handle said, “The new book ‘Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @ 100’ tells the story of a unique journey undertaken by our nation under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji. It sheds new light on how Modi Ji with the sheer power of his words rallied the nation behind common goals of greater goodness. Powered by data and insights, the book is a must-read for the youths who wish to reflect on the transformative journey, as Mann Ki Baat crosses the mark of the 100th episode.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda said, “The title of the book itself suggests, Mann ki Baat, the monthly radio broadcast by PM @narendramodi ji, has been a platform to celebrate the collective goodness of our people. This book, with its deep insights, data driven analysis and a peek into the process behind every month’s episodes, will be a scholarly new addition in the literature around Mann ki Baat. I encourage all of us to read this book that chronicles a modern mass movement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON