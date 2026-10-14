IIIT Ranchi director sent on leave amid stir after student's suicide

In an administrative crackdown following prolonged student protests at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi (IIIT-Ranchi) after the alleged suicide of a first-year student on Saturday night, the Union ministry of education sent the institute's Director, Rajiv Srivastava, on a 30-day leave with immediate effect, people aware of the development said on Wednesday.

Students stage a protest outside a hostel after a first-year student of the IIIT Ranchi died by suicide. (PTI Photo)

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The development comes a day after the ministry instituted a three-member panel to look into issues related to the institution and the students' demands.

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To resolve the administrative deadlock, Prof. V. M. S. R. Murthy, the current Director of IIEST Shibpur, has been given the additional charge as the Officiating Director of IIIT Ranchi.

Prof. Murthy will head the institution for one month or until further orders.

IIIT Registrar in charge, Munuren Samson Champia, confirmed both developments.

"The director has proceeded on 30 days' leave as a probe is being done into the complaint against him. V. M. S. R. Murthy has been appointed as officiating director," he said without elaborating details.

Protesting students halt stir

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{{^usCountry}} A protesting IIIT student said they have temporarily halted their strike following the administrative action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A protesting IIIT student said they have temporarily halted their strike following the administrative action. {{/usCountry}}

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"Strike has now ended after the director was shunted for 30 days," the student said.

An insider sharing an administrative order said that following the director's 30-day removal, the institute administration has also cancelled the recent recruitment process for various non-teaching posts, which had been mired in controversy.

According to an official notice issued by the Registrar in-charge, a copy of which is available with Hindustan Times, the recruitment process stands cancelled with immediate effect due to unavoidable administrative circumstances.

The administration confirmed that the application fees paid by candidates will be fully refunded. The official link and necessary instructions for claiming the refund will be uploaded shortly to the institute’s official website.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290