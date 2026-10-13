Centre forms panel to probe first year student's death at IIIT-Ranchi amid protests

The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of a first-year student at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi, and assess whether the institute implemented guidelines on student well-being. Students stage a protest outside a hostel after a first-year student allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Ranchi, on Sunday. (PTI)

The development came amid continuous protests at IIIT-Ranchi over allegations that the college administration did not provide emergency timely medical assistance to the student, who died on the night of October 10. The students have demanded the resignation of institute director Rajeev Srivastava and better emergency medical facilities on campus.

The Centre’s committee, chaired by Prof Rajni Abbi, director of the University of Delhi’s South Campus, has been given 15 days to submit its report. The panel also comprises Dr Jitendra Nagpal, a senior psychiatrist at Delhi’s Moolchand Hospital, and Heera Lal Poonia, deputy secretary in the ministry’s department of higher education. The ministry formed the panel through an order dated October 12.

Also read | IIIT Ranchi suicide: Students continue protest; seek director’s resignation

The committee will examine the implementation of the ministry’s July 2023 framework and guidelines for emotional and mental wellbeing of students in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), besides reviewing the availability of basic facilities, institutional support systems, counselling and mentoring arrangements and student grievance redressal mechanisms. The July 2023 guidelines seek to promote student well-being and address mental health concerns in HEIs.

“The incident necessitates a closer examination of the implementation of these measures at the institutional level and identify any deficiencies requiring corrective action,” the ministry said in its order.

The order also said the committee will “ascertain systemic challenges and areas requiring strengthening” in the institute’s arrangements for promoting student well-being and responding to psychological distress. Besides, the panel will review existing student grievance redressal mechanisms and their effectiveness, and recommend interventions to “prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to promote students’ wellbeing.”

Also read | IIIT-Ranchi first-year student dies by suicide, probe underway: Police

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said the panel would “interact with stakeholders and examine relevant records and documents as required”. It added that it also undertaking “suitable interim administrative arrangements” to ensure the institute’s smooth functioning, keeping in view students’ interests and well-being.

IIT registrar Munuren Samson Champia earlier said the institute’s chairperson visited the protested site and held talks with the students “in an attempt to defuse the tense situation”. “However, a standoff ensued before formal discussions could begin. The examinations, which began on October 8, could not be held on Monday due to the agitation,” Champia said.

The student’s death came to light on Saturday night after hostel residents found his room locked from inside and alerted the authorities. The administration subsequently informed the police.

Nirbhay Kumar, officer-in-charge of the Khelgaon police station, said a case of unnatural death was registered and an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. He said the students have been protesting peacefully and that the matter concerning their demands and the institute management’s response was internal to the institution.

IIIT-Ranchi was established in 2016 under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the Centre, the Jharkhand government and industry partners. It offers BTech programmes in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mathematics and computing, and specialisations in data science, artificial intelligence, embedded systems and the Internet of Things. The institute also offers MTech and PhD programmes.

It currently operates from the BSNL’s ARTTC campus in Getlatu, Ranchi, with hostels at the National Games Housing Complex in Ranchi's Khelgaon, while its permanent campus is being developed at Sanga village in Ranchi’s Kanke area.