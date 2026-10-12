IIIT Ranchi suicide: Students continue protest; seek director’s resignation

Students continued their protest for the second consecutive day at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, on Monday following the death by suicide of a first-year student on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel residents alerted the institute administration after finding the student’s room locked from the inside. (X)

The students accused the institute administration of negligence and failing to provide emergency medical facilities in the hostel. They demanded the immediate resignation of director Rajiv Srivastava.

“In an attempt to defuse the tense situation, the institute’s chairperson arrived at the protest site to hold talks with the students. However, a standoff ensued before formal discussions could begin. The examinations, which began on October 8, could not be held on Monday due to the agitation,” IIT registrar Munuren Samson Champia said.

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The students have demanded accountability for the alleged institutional lapses that they claim delayed emergency medical care for the deceased student. They have also called for the director’s immediate resignation, the implementation of a robust, round-the-clock emergency medical system in the hostel premises, and the permanent deployment of a campus doctor and a dedicated ambulance to ensure a swift response to medical emergencies.

Officer-in-charge of Khelgaon police station Nirbhay Kumar confirmed the students’ demands but declined to elaborate further.

“The students are protesting peacefully, and no law and order problem has arisen so far. The students’ demands and their resolution by the institute’s management are internal matters. The police have no role in the matter,” Kumar said.

He added that a case of unnatural death had been registered and an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel residents alerted the institute administration after finding the student’s room locked from the inside. The administration subsequently informed the police.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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