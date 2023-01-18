IIM Ranchi student found dead in hostel room

A 22-year-old student at IIM-Ranchi was found dead in his hostel room on Monday night, police officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased’s family alleged foul play, prompting police to form an SIT to probe the case.

Ranchi DSP Praveen Kumar Singh, who visited the hostel premises, said the second-year management student from Varanasi was found dead at around 11.20pm on Monday.

“The college employees said that some students informed them that the student was not responding from inside his room. Around 11.20pm... his body was found after the staff broke the door,” Singh said.

The deceased’s family alleged foul play and sought an impartial probe into the matter. “It has come to light that his hands were tied when his body was found... He was normal when we spoke on January 15. I want an impartial probe,” he said. Ranchi rural SP Naushad Alam said an SIT has been formed to probe the matter. vishal kant

