Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IIM Ranchi student found dead in hostel room

IIM Ranchi student found dead in hostel room

india news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:17 AM IST

A 22-year-old student at IIM-Ranchi was found dead in his hostel room on Monday night, police officials said on Tuesday

HT Image
ByVishal Kant, Ranchi

A 22-year-old student at IIM-Ranchi was found dead in his hostel room on Monday night, police officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased’s family alleged foul play, prompting police to form an SIT to probe the case.

Ranchi DSP Praveen Kumar Singh, who visited the hostel premises, said the second-year management student from Varanasi was found dead at around 11.20pm on Monday.

“The college employees said that some students informed them that the student was not responding from inside his room. Around 11.20pm... his body was found after the staff broke the door,” Singh said.

The deceased’s family alleged foul play and sought an impartial probe into the matter. “It has come to light that his hands were tied when his body was found... He was normal when we spoke on January 15. I want an impartial probe,” he said. Ranchi rural SP Naushad Alam said an SIT has been formed to probe the matter. vishal kant

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP