IISc develops footwear to help prevent diabetics foot complications

Researchers in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology and Research (KIER), have developed a set of unique self-regulating footwear for people with diabetes, according to a statement by the premier research institution.

The footwear, the developers said, was beneficial for people who have diabetic peripheral neuropathy – those who suffer from nerve damage caused by diabetes, leading to a loss of sensation in the foot.

The footwear has been specially designed using 3D printed and can be customised to an individual’s foot dimensions and walking style.

“Unlike conventional therapeutic footwear, a snapping mechanism in these sandals keeps the feet well-balanced, enabling faster healing of the injured region and preventing injuries from arising in other areas of the feet,” according to the statement.

“Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is one of the long-term complications of diabetes, and its diagnosis is mostly neglected,” said Pavan Belehalli, head of the Department of Podiatry at KIER and one of the authors of the study published in Wearable Technologies. This loss of sensation leads to irregular walking patterns in persons with diabetes, he said.

Developers said that the ‘gait cycle’ distributes the pressure evenly across the foot.

“But due to the loss of sensation, persons with diabetes may not always follow this sequence, which means that the pressure is unevenly distributed. Regions of the foot where the pressure exerted is high are at greater risk of developing ulcers, corns, calluses and other complications,” the statement said.

Foot injuries or wounds in persons with diabetes heal at a slower rate than in healthy individuals, which increases the chance of infection, and may lead to complications that require amputation in extreme cases.

Diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7% diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2019.

It added that the rising prevalence of diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases is driven by a combination of factors - rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, and increasing life expectancy.

The developers said that most of the therapeutic footwear available in the market is ineffective at off-loading the uneven pressure exerted by the ‘abnormal’ gait cycle of persons with diabetes. They add that the commercial shoe manufacturers sell costly footwear in the name of giving comfort using what they call memory foam, but most of them were ineffective.

To address this challenge, they designed arches in their sandals that ‘snap’ to an inverted shape when a pressure beyond a certain threshold is applied. “When we remove the pressure, [the arch] will automatically come back to its initial position – this is what is called self-offloading,” said Priyabrata Maharana, first author and PhD student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IISc. “We consider the individual’s weight, foot size, walking speed and pressure distribution to arrive at the maximum force that has to be off-loaded.”

Multiple arches have been designed along the length of the footwear to off-load the pressure effectively.

“This is a mechanical solution to a problem. “Most of the time, people use electromechanical solutions.” Such solutions involve using sensors and actuators that can rack up the price of the footwear and make them very expensive,” GK Ananthasuresh, Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IISc and senior author of the study said.

The team is collaborating with start-ups Foot Secure and Yostra Labs to commercialise their product.