IIT Bombay slaps 10,000 fine on students protesting ‘veg only’ policy: Report

A students body of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has claimed a fine of ₹10,000 has been imposed by the administration on pupils who protested against segregation of tables over vegetarian food at its hostel's canteen.

The Mess Council officially stated that six tables in common canteen of three hostels would be earmarked for vegetarians.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

"@iitbombay has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the students who had stood against the food segregation policy of the institute by a peaceful act of individual civil disobedience. This action of the admin is similar to a Khap Panchayat (caste council) acting to uphold untouchability in modern times,” the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a Left-leaning students body of the institute, said in a post on X on late Monday night.

There was no response from the IIT B administration when contacted for a comment on the students body's claim.

Following a row over segregation of tables for vegetarian students in one of the canteens of the IIT B last week, the Mess Council officially stated that six tables in common canteen of three hostels would be earmarked for vegetarians.

Compliance is crucial, it had maintained, noting any violation identified by the mess team (council) will attract proper action and imposition of penalties. “Such violations will also be considered in disciplinary action as they disrupt the harmony we aim to maintain in our dining facilities,” according to an email sent to the students of hostels 12, 13 and 14 by the Mess Council last week.