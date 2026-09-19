FIR against IIT-Bombay over student's death after ChatGPT-linked exam row

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bombay on Saturday over the alleged death by suicide of a student, hours after he was pulled up for using a mobile phone during an examination.

The crowd at IIT-Bombay on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT)

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The development came amid massive protests by students, who alleged the victim was asked to leave the examination hall and threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension. His parents also arrived at the campus, seeking justice for him.

"We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter and came from a very poor background. Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate. We are ready to face any action from the authorities and will fight for justice for our son," the student’s parents said.

IIT-Bombay, however, refuted the charges and said the student was assured that the incident would not have any adverse impacts on his career.

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{{^usCountry}} There was no immediate comment from IIT-Bombay on the FIR at the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no immediate comment from IIT-Bombay on the FIR at the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

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This is the third case of student suicide on the Powai campus this year.

In the latest case, the second-year student was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening.

According to his classmates, he was allegedly caught looking at another student’s answer sheet during an exam and subsequently asked to leave the hall. They also alleged he was threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension.

Refuting the claims, IIT-Bombay said in a statement on Friday evening: “No disciplinary action was initiated against the student.” It said the student had been found uploading the question paper on ChatGPT, on his mobile phone during the examination. It added that the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the head of the department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

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Deep Dive What led to the FIR against IIT Bombay regarding the student's death? The FIR was filed following the alleged suicide of a student after being pulled up for using a mobile phone during an exam, which sparked protests from fellow students demanding accountability. Why do the parents believe discrimination at IIT Bombay contributed to their son's death? The parents alleged that discrimination on campus could have played a role in their son's death, emphasizing their need for justification and answers about the circumstances surrounding the incident. How is IIT Bombay addressing students' mental health following the incident? IIT Bombay's director announced an increased focus on students' mental health, stating that eight psychologists are available on campus and various measures are being implemented to support students.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.