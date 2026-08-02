IIT Guwahati student dies in Brahmaputra drowning, another rescued: Police

A third-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) died after accidentally falling into the Brahmaputra near Guwahati’s Lathia Bagicha Ghat on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

The authorities informed the student’s parents and asked them to visit the campus. (File Photo)

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Another student who fell into the river with her was rescued shortly after the incident, officers said.

Local sailors immediately came to the rescue, followed by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

“One of the students was rescued within around 20 minutes, while the body of the other student was recovered after nearly three hours of searching,” an NDRF official said.

“It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that IIT Guwahati informs of the untimely demise of a BTech 3rd Year student of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), who tragically lost her life in a drowning incident near Lathia Bagicha Ghat yesterday evening,” the institute said in a statement.

The authorities informed the student’s parents and asked them to visit the campus.

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“Police authorities are presently conducting a formal investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The institute remains in close communication with her parents and is extending full cooperation and assistance,” IIT-G said.

Additional superintendent of police (Kamrup), Kalyan Pathak, said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. “We are investigating the matter further,” Pathak told HT on Sunday evening.

IIT-G urged students, faculty and staff to exercise caution around water bodies and avoid hazardous locations, particularly during the monsoon.

The institute said it would strengthen its safety communication and issue frequent advisories cautioning students against going to the river and other unsafe water bodies during the monsoon.

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