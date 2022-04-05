IIT Kanpur gets donation of 100 crore from alumnus Rakesh Gangwal

The Indian Institute of Technology -Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on Monday received one of the largest personal donations from co-founder of IndiGo Airlines Rakesh Gangwal, who donated ₹100 crore to set up the School of Medical Sciences and Technology with a 500-bed super-speciality hospital in its campus.

The medical school, which will be named -- Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology-- is expected to build academic and research leaders in clinical research and MedTech domains.

“I am proud to see the institution that has produced thousands of leaders across various sectors, is now paving the way in the healthcare sector,” Gangwal said. “More than ever, healthcare is intertwined with technological advances and this School will accelerate innovation in healthcare.”

The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology will be completed in two phases. Phase I of the project will include setting up a 500-bed Super-Specialty Hospital, Academic Block, Residential Hostel, and Service Block with a total built-up area of approximately 8,10,000 sq ft. Phase I will also include setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) for pursuing R&D activities in futuristic medicine. This phase has been tentatively planned to be completed over the next 3-5 years.

Phase II of the project will see the hospital capacity grow to 1000 beds, expansion in clinical departments/centres, research areas, the inclusion of paramedical disciplines, alternative medicine, hospital management, sports medicine, and public health programs. Phase II has been tentatively planned to be completed over a period of 7-10 years.

“The proposed medical school will play an important role in driving IIT Kanpur’s innovations in medical research and technology and catapult India into the global league of institutions that are converging medical sciences and technology to benefit humankind,” Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said.

Prof Karandikar met Gangwal in Mumbai on Monday where the latter announced the donation for his alma mater. IIT Kanpur has been raising funds for this project which entails a cost of ₹600 crore. The multidisciplinary institute, the IIT Kanpur, as planned would have nine advanced research centres.