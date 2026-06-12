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IIT Kanpur to start UG programme in cybersecurity from this session

Officials said the course — a first for the IIT system — which will have 60 seats, aims to create a pipeline of high-quality cyber-security experts.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will launch a dedicated undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B Cyber), from the current 2026-27 academic session beginning July, with admissions based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main screening, prior cybersecurity work and an on-campus hackathon rather than traditional JEE Advanced scores, officials said on Thursday.

IIT Kanpur director Prof Manindra Agrawal said future conflicts will be fought as much in cyberspace as in the physical world. (File Photo/HT)

Officials said the course — a first for the IIT system — which will have 60 seats, aims to create a pipeline of high-quality cyber-security experts for the country.

Students enrolled in the programme will spend the first two years at IIT Kanpur undergoing “rigorous coursework” aimed at building a strong theoretical foundation in cybersecurity, along with laboratory training to gain practical experience in controlled environments. This will be followed by a two-year internship phase in various government security organisations, where students will work on “real-world cybersecurity challenges,” the institute said in a statement.

IIT Kanpur director Prof Manindra Agrawal said future conflicts will be fought as much in cyberspace as in the physical world. “Critical national infrastructure will require strong protection against cyberattacks. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop a cadre of highly trained experts capable of safeguarding national digital systems. Keeping this objective in mind, IIT Kanpur is launching this program with a unique structure,” he said.

The programme comes at a time when IIT Kanpur has been increasingly tapping unconventional cybersecurity talent. Earlier this week, the institute appointed 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary—who had authored a blog post detailing vulnerabilities in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s on-screen marking (OSM) portal—as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and threat intelligence engineer at its technology innovation hub, C3iHub.

The program will be offered by the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems at the institute.

Prof Nitin Saxena, dean of the school, said: “This program is designed to develop highly skilled professionals through a unique combination of a strong academic foundation and real-world experience.”

The institute said that it is in the process of launching a dedicated webpage for the program, which is expected to go live next week. The webpage will feature detailed information regarding the program and application process.

 
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