India News
india news

IIT Madras continues to be top ranked educational institute

The seventh edition of the education ministry National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were announced on Friday
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continued to be the top ranked institute. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:38 PM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continued to be the top-ranked educational institute in the country followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT Bombay as the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was announced on Friday. Delhi University (DU)’s Miranda House emerged as the top college for the sixth time in a row.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF 2022 rankings with IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee also making it to the list of top 10 institutes. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been ranked ninth and 10th.

The institutions were ranked under 11 categories --- overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental, and research. They were evaluated on five broad generic parameters including teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Pradhan said an innovation and entrepreneurship category will be included in NIRF from next year.

IISc topped the university category, followed by JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Jadavpur University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Coimbatore), and Banaras Hindu University. JMI’s rank has improved from sixth to third in this category.

Hindu College, Presidency College (Chennai), Loyola College (Chennai), and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) (Delhi) are among the top-ranked colleges. DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan College and Kirori Mal College have been ranked seventh and 10th.

Eight IITs have secured the top eight positions under the engineering category while the National Institutes of Technology in Tiruchirapalli and Suratkal have been ranked eighth and 10th. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the management category followed by IIM Bengaluru, and IIM Calcutta.

Jamia Hamdard (New Delhi) has topped the pharmacy category and IISc research followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi. Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University has topped the law category followed by National Law School (Delhi). AIIMS has topped the medical category.

Fareeha Iftikhar

Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters....view detail

