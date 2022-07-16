IIT-M again tops NIRF rankings, IISc second

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras stayed on top of the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for the fourth consecutive year, on the back of a strong performance across the five parameters used to rate the schools: teaching and learning resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | NIRF India Rankings 2022: ‘IIT-M becoming institute of local relevance, global recognition', says director

IIT was followed in the overall ranking by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in the seventh edition of the rankings released on Friday.

IISc also topped the universities and research institutions category, Delhi’s Miranda House, the colleges category, IIT Madras, the engineering category, the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad, the management schools category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, the medical colleges category, and the National Law School of India, Bengaluru, the law schools category. NIRF also ranks pharmacy, dental, and architecture colleges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the rankings with IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee also making it to the list of top 10 institutes. The first non-engineering institute in the ranking is AIIMS, at 9; Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University is in 10th rank.

The list is almost unchanged except for the entry of AIIMS. It topped the medical category last year but was not a participant in overall category.

In his address, Pradhan said a 12th category, innovation and entrepreneurship would be included from next year. The education minister said that all higher education institutions shall participate in NIRF, and go through the accreditation process. “Higher Education Institutions need to be accredited. Self-declaration and transparency shall be the basis of assessment and accreditation. All the institutions shall also be part of the NIRF ranking system.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Participation in the rankings is currently voluntary.

Pradhan said that the government will soon come up with a transparent accreditation system in consultation with states.

Pradhan also said that soon, only those Universities and Colleges which have National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading or NIRF ranking “will be eligible for receiving financial assistance from the government.”

Delhi University (DU) slipped by four positions in “overall” category and one position in “university” category, but five of its colleges figured among the top 10 in the colleges category.

DU’s Miranda House college ranked as the top college in the country for the sixth year, followed by Hindu College, both in Delhi, Presidency College in Chennai, Loyola College in Chennai, and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) in Delhi. DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan College and Kirori Mal College have ranked seventh and tenth, respectively, in the college rankings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eight IITs are in the top 10 under the engineering category while the National Institutes of Technology in Tiruchirapalli and Surathkal have been ranked eighth and 10th.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the management category followed by IIM Bengaluru, and IIM Calcutta. Interestingly, six IITs made it to the top 20 in management category with IIT-Delhi coming in 4th, ahead of some IIMs.

Apart from the rankings, the report also focused on some key issues related to faculty and research.

For instance, it found that faculty with PhD are concentrated in top 100 institutions. “This is a serious handicap since mentorship received during the doctoral training can play a vital role in preparing the faculty for a teaching career in higher education,” the report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also observed that 65.70% of the research publications come from the top 100 institutions in the “Overall” category and that there is a decrease in the percentage of PhD students graduating from 10.63% in 2019-20 to 6.61% in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the education ministry, the number of institutions that applied to participate in the overall rankings increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,786 in 2022. Besides, the number of applications for ranking in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 7,254 in 2022.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “I dedicate this achievement to all the students, staff and faculty of my Institute. Special thanks to all the frontline workers who kept the Institute ticking during the Covid times. Thanks to the Ministry of Education, Government of India for their continued support and encouragement. The NIRF process gives detailed feedback... While we will continue to leverage on our strengths we will address the weaknesses to march forward.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON