IIT-Madras tops NIRF overall ranking for third time, five DU colleges make it to top 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continues to remain the top among institutes across the country for the third consecutive year followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT-Bombay according to the sixth edition of the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings announced on Thursday.

According to the NIRF 2021 rankings announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee, made it to the list of top 10 in the overall rankings category. Besides, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh ranked ninth and tenth in the overall rankings.

The institutions have been ranked under 11 different categories --- overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

For the first time, the ministry has added the research category in NIRF. The IISc Bengaluru topped the research category list followed by IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi.

The IISc Bengaluru also topped the ‘university’ category followed by JNU, BHU, and Calcutta University. Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi jumped from position 10 to position sixth in the concerned category this year. The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also made it to the top ten by securing the 10th position in the category.

Even as the Delhi University (DU) slipped by one position both in ‘overall’ and ‘university’ categories, five of its colleges figured in the top 10 list of ‘colleges ranking’ category.

For the fifth time in a row, Miranda House college ranked as the top college in the country, followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), both in Delhi, Loyola College in Chennai, and St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata. DU’s St Stephen’s College, Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) have ranked eighth, ninth and 10th, in the college rankings.

In the ‘engineering category’, eight IITs, including those in Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and Hyderabad, secured the top eight positions. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli and Suratkal have ranked ninth and tenth in the category.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi ranked first in the ‘medical institutes’ category followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore. Like last year, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta retained their first, second and third ranks, respectively, among the B-Schools in the country.

The National Law School of India University, Bangalore, retained its first position in “Law category” for the fourth consecutive year.

Emphasising on the need to develop ranking frameworks, the education minister said, “A robust and a role model ranking framework will serve as India’s contribution to the global learning landscape. So, we must ensure that our ranking framework emerges as a benchmark not only in the country, but also globally, especially for the developing economies. We should develop regional ranking frameworks.”

Pradhan said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) also provides an opportunity to internationalise our education system. “We must work collectively to bring more and more institutions under our ranking framework and also establish India as a preferred global study destination,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the number of institutions which applied to participate in the overall rankings increased from 2426 in 2016 to 4030 in 2021. Besides, the total number of applications for ranking in various categories has increased from 3565 in 2016, to 6272 in 2021.

Under the NIRF ranking, the institutes are evaluated on five broad generic groups of parameters including Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

Reacting to being at the top for the third consecutive year, IIT-Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “We are delighted to maintain our pre-eminent position in the NIRF rankings yet again. IIT Madras continues to excel in teaching, research, and innovation, and has launched several new initiatives to implement the NEP. ”

Besides, Vice-Chancellors of JNU, BHU and Jamia congratulated their students and faculty members for making it to the list of top 10 universities. “This achievement is all the more significant because of the challenging time the country and university has been facing due to Covid-19 pandemic and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking,” said Jamia VC Najma Akhtar.

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we made sure that teaching and research is not hampered and for that we put in place all the necessary arrangements. We are working hard in order to take the university to the top 500 institutions of the world,” said BHU V-C VK Shukla.