I’ll be back in a year: PM at Sankalp event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he will return in a year’s time to review the success of the Aspirational Blocks Programme as he launched the “Sankalp Saptaah” at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Addressing an event, where he also launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme Portal, the PM said that the lives of 25 crore people in 112 districts were transformed through the Aspirational Districts programme which will now form the basis at the block level.

These aspirational districts have now become “inspirational districts”, he said.

“Similarly, in the next one year, out of the 500 aspirational blocks, at least 100 will become inspirational blocks,” he said, as he urged officials to identify 100 blocks that are lagging behind and bring them above the national average on various parameters.

In what appeared to be a claim at victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the PM said, “I am sure, in 2024, we will meet again in October-November... and evaluate the success (of the programme). I will talk to you again next year in October-November.”

The Prime Minister also said that the Aspirational Districts Programme will “figure in golden letters in any list of the top 10 programmes of independent India”.

During the event at the Bharat Mandapam, Modi said the venue that hosted top world leaders and witnessed discussions on global matters a month ago is now hosting a programme to discuss issues of the grassroots level, with the participation of people from far-flung places in the country.

“For me, this gathering is no less than G20,” PM Modi said at the event which was attended by government officials, besides people’s representatives from approximately 3,000 panchayats and blocks, and functionaries from all corners of the country.

Modi also stressed the importance of the optimum utilisation of resources, convergence and public participation for development at the grassroots level.

“Very few people get the chance to run a government for as long as I have. And I say from experience that it is not only that the budget brings change, if we ensure optimum utilisation of resources and convergence, then work can be done without any fresh funds coming in for the blocks,” he said.

He said that this programme is a symbol of the success of Team India and the spirit of Sabka Prayas. This programme is important for India’s future and “Sankalp se Siddhi” is inherent in this.

He interacted with block-level officers from three aspirational districts — Baheri (Uttar Pradesh), Mankote (Jammu and Kashmir) and Resubelpara (Meghalaya).

The PM launched the nationwide Aspirational Blocks Programme on January 7. The programme aims to improve governance and public services delivery at the block level to enhance the quality of life of citizens. It is being implemented in 500 blocks of 329 districts across the country.

Each day of the “Sankalp Saptaah”, from October 3 to October 9, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all aspirational blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days are Sampoorna Swasthya, Suposhit Pariwaar, Swachhta, Krishi, Shiksha and Samridhi Diwas, according to an official statement.

The last day — October 9 — will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week as “Sankalp Saptaah Samavesh Samaroh”.