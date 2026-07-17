‘Will stay alive, come back as ghost if…’: Sonam Wangchuk urges support for Parliament march on July 20

Amid concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health as his hunger strike entered day 20 on Friday, the activist seemed to keep up the humour at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (PTI)

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Urging support for march to Parliament planned for Monday, July 20, Wangchuk said, I will stay alive by any means till July 20 so that I can march to Parliament with all of you. And if our march doesn't succeed on July 20, then I'll come back as a ghost!”. Track live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

His remarks drew laughter and cheers from supporters in the audience. July 20 is the day the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.

“I might be weak physically, but I am strong internally,” Wangchuk said who is on an indefinite hunger strike over irregularities in India's competitive exams, such as the NEET-UG 2026 which had to be cancelled after paper leak scam a couple of months ago.

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The CJP shared a clip of Wangchuk's speech in which he looked visibly frail, his voice weak, though his speech prompted a vigorous and energetic response from the crowd.

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Call for march to Parliament on July 20

Last week Wangchuk gave a call for peaceful march to the Parliament on July 20 as he urged the people to “do a little more” for the movement.

Calling on people to contribute more to the movement, the activist said, “If you really want me to stay alive, then instead of sending me messages from the sofa at home, you can do a little more. All of us can do something together, so that this does not happen."

He added that the “best place” for that would be the Parliament, given that it is where “decisions are taken, debates are held, policies are made.” He said that this would bring “a lot” of changes. “Then I will believe that our country will be saved, and my life too,” Wangchuk said.

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While doctors have warned that the continued hunger strike has pushed his health to a critical stage and could deteriorate further if the fast continues, Wangchuk has said ending the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. Instead, he urged supporters to strengthen the CJP's proposed Parliament march scheduled for July 20.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast on June 28 and now weighs 56.9 kg, news agency PTI reported.

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"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.

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Warning about the next stage of deterioration, the doctor said, “The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage.”

He also appealed for intervention, saying, “I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us.”

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Wangchuk has thrown his weight behind the youth-led satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party to demand reforms in the examination system and accountability from the government. Student organisations including the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are also participating in the protest. He spent six months in jail under the National Security Act following the violence in Leh in September last year after he was accused of inciting violence through provocative speeches.