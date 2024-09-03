Iltija Mufti among members of political families facing 1st electoral test in J&K

Elections to the J&K assembly, the first after the Union Territory was created after bifurcating the erstwhile state of the same name into two UTs in 2019, are being held after a decade, and the mantle of politics in many political families has shifted to the new generation with the children of former ministers, legislators and political leaders trying their luck in this assembly election. Iltija Mufti after filing her nomination for the assembly elections. (PTI)

Iltija Mufti, 35, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bijbehara

Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and party president Mehbooba Mufti, will face her first political test in a direct contest with Bashir Ahmad Veeri of National Conference. Bijbhera is seen as the home turf of the Muftis and the party has been winning the seat for the past 28 years. Her mother won the assembly segment in 1996 on a Congress ticket. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba’s father and Iltija’s grandfather, won the election from Bijbehara in 1967. “I am here to represent you and resolve your problems. I am hopeful the way you supported my grandfather and my mother you will show same support to me,” she said

Yawar Shafi Banday, 38, PDP, Shopian

The grandson of two-time legislator Mohammad Shafi Banday from Shopian, Banday joined the PDP three years ago. “When most of the leaders were leaving the party for whatever reason, I decided to be a part of this organisation. And got the mandate to contest from Shopian,” he said.

Mohammad Rafeeq Naik, PDP, Tral

Naik, the son of former minister and speaker of J&K assembly Ali Mohammad Naik recently joined the PDP. “Our constituency has been ignored. I am here to represent my people and highlight their issues in assembly,” said Naik soon after filing his nomination. Naik was a government employee and retired this year.

Irshad Rasool Kar, 56, NC, Sopore

Kar is son of former MP Ghulam Rasool Kar. A businessman by profession, he joined National Conference five years ago and will be in a direct fight with Congress candidate and former assembly member, Haji Abdul Rashid.

Mian Mehar Ali, 35, NC, Kangan

Ali is the son of MP Mian Altaf Ahmad and from a powerful religious politico family of Kangan . His father, grandfather and great grandfather all have been in politics and represented Kangan. “I am not new to politics. Our family has been in politics for generations. Though I have been working for people of my area but now responsibility will be more on me.”

Salman Sagar, 40, NC, Hazratbal, Srinagar

Sagar is son of NC general secretary and former minister, Ali Mohammad Sagar. He remained corporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for many years. Both father and the son have been awarded tickets from Srinagar city.

Ahsan Pardesi, NC, Lal Chowk, Srinagar

Pardesi, the son of former legislator Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, is contesting elections from prestigious Lal Chowk constituency , an area where he has been working for years.

Tanvir Sadiq, NC, Zadibal

Sadiq is the son of former NC legislator Sadiq Ali who has been an advisor of Omar Abdullah. He is currently chief spokesman and in charge of communication in the party. Sadiq writes for prominent vernacular and national dailies highlighting the views of party. He has been corporator twice .

Sajjad Shafi, 59, NC, Uri

Shafi is the son of one of the state’s most powerful political leaders Mohammad Shafi who has served as minister and MP. A doctor by profession, politics is his passion and for the past decade he has been preparing for elections and moving from village to village in Uri especially the areas which are treacherous and right on the LoC. Currently district president the National Conference, Shafi is a polished politician who has learned nuances of politics from his father.

Hilal Akbar Lone, NC, Sonawari

An advocate by profession, Lone will be contesting his first election from Sonawari assembly segment. He is son of former MP, minister and speaker of J&K assembly, Akbar Lone. The young lawyer has been politically active for more than a decade, but this will be his first political battle from the constituency which his father has represented in the past several times. “This time the fight is very tough as many proxies are out to help BJP,” Lone told his workers.