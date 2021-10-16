‘I’m a full-time, hands-on Cong president’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at G23 leaders

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi hit out at the G23 leaders on Saturday who have questioned the party’s functioning and recent decisions. At the Congress Working Committee meeting, she said, “I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media.”

In what is seen as a clear snub to the disgruntled senior members who questioned the party’s decision-making process, indicating that while Sonia Gandhi is the interim president, it is Rahul Gandhi and others who are taking key decisions, Gandhi underlined, “I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress President.”

She also pointed out that it is the younger colleagues, without any mention of the senior leaders, who have taken “leadership roles” in taking party’s policies and programmes to the people— a reminder that while seniors have been asking for changes, the young leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have hit the road.

“In the last two years, a large number of our colleagues, particularly the younger ones, have taken on leadership roles in taking party policies and programmes to the people - whether it is the agitation of farmers, provision of relief during the pandemic, highlighting issues of concern to youth and women, atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, price rise, and the destruction of the public sector.”

“Never have we let issues of public importance and concern go unaddressed. You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Dr. Manmohan Singh and Rahul ji. I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well,” she said.

“I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC,” she cautioned as the meeting started to discuss the current political situation.