IMA's remark 'uncalled for': Patanjali backs Harsh Vardhan in Coronil row
As the Indian Medical Association has slammed Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for apparently "endorsing" Patanjali's Divya Coronil tablets for the treatment of Covid-19, Patanjali Research Foundation Trust on Wednesday said IMA's remarks were uncalled for. The health minister was present at the press meet where Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev claimed that Coronil is part of Covid-19 treatment. Later, he claimed that the medicine has received certification from the World Health Organization, which the WHO dismissed.
"Our honourable health minister never undermined modern medicine. Rather his presence in the event showed his sincere efforts as a health minister to provide acceptability to other forms of medicinal systems," Patanjali said on Wednesday.
Reiterating that Coronil has been awarded the CoPP (Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product) licence, Patanjali claimed that the certificate is compliant with WHO - Good Manufacturing Practices, and has been issued to Coronil by the Drug Controller General of India, as per the defined quality parameters.
"We have shared all our research data with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The ministry has approved and categorically agreed for Coronil as medicine for Covid-19 management," Patanjali said.
"Coronil is an evidence-based medicine with integration of scientifically validated research evidences under pre-clinical and clinical expertise. The composition of this medicine has been disclosed to public at large, and had been thoroughly reviewed and scrutinised by the competent licensing authorities," it said adding that IMA is wrong in terming Coronil a secret medicine.
After WHO South-East Asia clarified that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19, Patanjali explained that the certificate was from the Ayush section of the Central drugs Standard Control Organisation, which was compliant with WHO certification scheme. It also said that WHO does not approve or disapprove any drug.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh orders Covid screening and contact tracing of all visitors
- All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the latest instructions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tells states to expedite Covid vaccination drive: What prompted the action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA's remark 'uncalled for': Patanjali backs Harsh Vardhan in Coronil row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI to hold meeting to finalise upcoming Assembly elections of 5 states tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 13,742 fresh Covid-19 infections, daily toll again crosses 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSB to use image analysis at Nepal, Bhutan borders to monitor changes, troops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Kiran Ahuja, Biden's choice for the US Office of Personnel Management?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: What the court said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi medical body condemns letter criticising health min for Coronil launch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former BJD MLA arrested for assaulting and robbing tourists
- This is not the first arrest for the former BJD MLA, in October 2018, he was arrested in Andhra Pradesh for misbehaving with a girl and her mother.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh: List of state-wise curbs amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest live: Sukhpal Singh Khaira asks PM Modi to repeal farm laws
News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox