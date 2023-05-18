IMD predicts wet spell for next 5 days in these states; heatwave alert for UP, Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a wet spell for the next five days in various parts of India. Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies with light rainfall and thundershowers towards Thursday night. Temperatures in the city have been relatively cooler, with a maximum of 36.5 degree Celsius, four notches below normal, and a minimum of 21.9 degree Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall has been reported in several parts over the past 24 hours. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall until May 22 in northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning have been predicted for parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Also Read | Monsoon likely to arrive in Kerala on June 4: IMD

In the southern part of the country, thunderstorms with lightning are expected across areas of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on Friday. On May 21, Telangana and south interior Karnataka may experience thunderstorms with lightning.

From May 20 to 22, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall has been reported in several parts over the past 24 hours, news agency PTI reported citing the weather office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD's prediction extends the wet spell until May 22, during which isolated places in the mid hills may receive light rainfall while higher reaches could witness moderate rain and snowfall on May 19, 20, and 22. As a precautionary measure, the Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of the state on May 22.

Considering the potential damage to crops, fruit-bearing plants, and seedlings, the IMD has advised farmers to make necessary arrangements and reschedule the spraying of insecticides.

In the mountainous region of Lahaul and Spiti districts, recent snowfall has caused road blockages due to slippery conditions, affecting several routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.