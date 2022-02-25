IMD alerts: Cyclonic circulation to bring rain across India, hailstorm in Delhi

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) witnessed surprise rain starting late evening of Friday along with harsh winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather to remain the same for the next two hours, with hailstorms in the next 24 hours.

The Met department said that thunderstorm with “light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 kmph” would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated regions of Delhi and NCR, including in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Indirapuram, among others, in the next two hours.

Besides Delhi-NCR, which covers Delhi as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh, 22 states and Union territories (UTs) have been forecasted to receive showers along with gusty winds till February 28, according to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD.

Here are the key IMD alerts for 24 states and UTs for the next three days:

Owing to a western disturbance over Pakistan, and an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightining is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days. Uttarakhand has also been forecasted to witness hailstorm over the next two days (till February 27), and isolated rainfall or snowfall in the subsequent two days. Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to get isolated to scattered light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning in the remaining few hours of Friday. Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and northwest Uttar Pradesh have also been forecasted to witness isolated hailstorm in the next 24 hours. Delhi, south Punjab, south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan will witness strong gusty winds of 25-35 kmph tomorrow (February 26) and in the remaining few hours today. North Rajasthan will also see isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning during the next 24 hours. Another cyclonic circulation lies over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh and trough runs from this circulation to Nagaland. Due to this situation, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm or lighting have been forecasted in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days, and in Odisha over the next two days. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours. Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning has also been predicted in northeastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh over till February 28. Meghalaya is likely to witness isolated hailstorm during the next 24 hours, while isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall has been forecasted in Arunachal Pradesh on February 26. The Met department has warned of a cyclonic circulation forming over south Andaman Sea and its neighbouring areas on February 27. This will, the IMD bulletin added, subsequently trigger a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea in 24 hours. Owing to this condition, widespread moderate or light rainfall with thunderstorm or gusty wind, and isolated heavy falls are likely in Nicobar Islands on February 27 and 28, and in Andaman on February 28.

