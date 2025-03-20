IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain for Kolkata, parts of Bengal, Odisha in next few days

The India Meteorological Department or IMD predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-60 kmph) over parts of Kolkata till March 22 due to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Tea sellers covered themselves with plastic sheets to protect from sudden rainfall at Maidan area in Kolkata, India. (File)(Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The weather department said in its forecast that “a trough runs from central Odisha to Vidarbha and there is wind confluence over east & adjoining central India due to the above trough and anticyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels".

Thus, according to the IMD, “isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20 and 21”.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, from March 19 to 22, the weather office said.

According to the IMD, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected in east India over the next two days, but minimum temperatures may drop by 4-6°C over the next three days.

Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal. The IMD forecasted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C likely over northwest India during the next 2 days and no significant changes thereafter.

Odisha

Similar weather conditions of light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms will likely prevail over Odisha from March 19 to 22 and abate thereafter.

The state is also facing heatwave-like conditions in select regions amid ongoing examinations in schools that will end on March 27.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said temperatures have already started rising in many places across the state, a month ahead of the usual.

"The people of districts like Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh are experiencing heatwave conditions. The coastal region is also witnessing humid weather. Keeping the prevailing situation in mind, we have issued instructions to various department and district collectors to take advance steps to deal with the heatwave," he said.

(With PTI inputs)