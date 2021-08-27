Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala for 2 days on August 28, 29

Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad and Idukki have been forecasted to receive extremely rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, while Kannur and Kozhikode have been given the warning on Saturday and Kottayam and Pathanamthitta for Sunday.
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alerts for six districts in Kerala for two days on August 28 and 29. The weather body has also issued yellow alerts to all other districts in the state for the two days.

Warning of an increase in rainfall activity over Kerala, the IMD, on Friday afternoon, said in a bulletin, “An offshore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast.Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 28th august, 2021. In view of all these, increase in rainfall activity is expected over Kerala during 27-29 August 2021.”

Among the districts, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad and Idukki have been forecasted to receive extremely rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, while Kannur and Kozhikode have been given the warning on Saturday and Kottayam and Pathanamthitta for Sunday. However, on both days, all remaining districts in the state have been issued a yellow alert.

Further, fishermen have also been advised against venturing into the sea until the end of August. “Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,” the IMD said.

The IMD also recorded over 13cm rainfall at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12cm at Cherthala in Alappuzha district and over 11cm each at Aluva and Keerampara, both in Ernakulam district.

An extremely heavy rainfall indicates an intensity of over 204mm of rainfall. An orange alert usually indicates very heavy rainfall between 6cm and 20cm in 24 hours and is issued as a warning to be prepared for the rainfall. The yellow alert indicates a heavy rainfall between 6cm and 11cm and is usually issued in cases where the situation should be watched.

