IMD issues red alert in 3 coastal districts

A red alert has been declared in three districts of Karnataka after the Indian Metalogical Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, an official in the know of the development said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the IMD predictions, on July 8 and 9, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated places in the coastal districts.

It said that the coastal districts are likely to get heavy rain (yellow alert) ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places on July 10 and 11.

Following the declaration of the red alert by the IMD for the district, Dakshina Kannada (DK) deputy commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for Thursday for all the educational institutions. Previously, a holiday was declared on July 5 and 6 also as heavy rains lashed the twin districts. All the private and government schools, colleges and degree colleges will remain close on July 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high waves in the range of 3.5 meters to 4.8 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11.30 pm on July 7. The wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph on the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that he has directed the officials to take up immediate relief measures in the regions where rain have wreaked havoc. “Rains have caused damage in many areas. I have spoken to the district commissioners (DCs) concerned and asked them to take up required relief measures,” Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three cars were damaged as the compound wall of MITE engineering college at Moodbidri near Mangaluru collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday. The admission process was underway when the incident occurred,however, no casualties were reported.

A minor also landslide occurred near Gurupura on the Mangalore-Moodabidri highway on Wednesday due to which traffic was diverted to the Mangalore-Bajpe road.

Amid the heavy rains, the water level in rivers have also started rising. Due to an increase in river water, Inoli, Pavoor and Harekala in Mangaluru taluk were submerged. Boat facility from Harekala to Adyar was also stopped. Electricity poles were uprooted in Bantwal, while Kudthamugeru in Kolnadu village got flooded due to the heavy rains.

Two flights were diverted and three more were delayed due to low visibility at the Mangaluru International Airport. The Dubai Mangaluru Air India Express flight scheduled to arrive at 4.40 am was diverted to Bengaluru. The Dammam to Mangaluru AIE flight scheduled to land at 5 am, was diverted to Bengaluru. It later arrived at 3 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bahrain, Kannur, Mangaluru AIE flight scheduled to arrive at 7 pm to arrive at 11 pm and the Mangaluru Dubai AIE flight, scheduled to depart at 6.45 am was delayed. It departed at 4.20 pm.

The Kannur flight to Dubai via Mangaluru’s expected time of arrival is 10.50 pm, as against the scheduled time of arrival of 7.10pm, and was rescheduled to depart as flight IX 813 to Dubai at 11.40 pm, as against the standard departure time 7.55 pm.