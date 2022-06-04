IMD predicts heatwave in northwest, central India over 2-3 days; yellow alert for parts of Delhi

Several parts of India will continue to reel under scorching heatwave conditions, the weather department said on Saturday. After a short period of respite, there could be a new heatwave spell over northwest and central parts of the country over the next two-three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi for the next two days (till June 5), while south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will witness a spell of the heatwave till June 8.

The IMD also issued a’ yellow alert’, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the national capital. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Earlier this week, the national capital witnessed thunderstorms along with rainfall that had brought some respite from the intense summer.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted rainfall in these areas - northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. The southern peninsular region will experience rainfall from June 7, it added.

