Parts of Delhi-NCR see rain, gusty winds; IMD predicts pleasant weather till tomorrow

Light to moderate intensity rain along with gusty winds hit parts of the national capital and nearby areas on Sunday evening, bringing some respite from the prevailing heat.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “partly cloudy” weather and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Monday. “The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday,” it added.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain, lightning and strong winds in various districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. "Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur at many places in various districts of Uttarakhand. Very light to light rainfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, humidity levels in the national capital oscillated between 61 per cent and 49 per cent. The 24-hour air quality of the city was recorded in the ''poor'' category on Sunday with the AQI clocking 273 at 4pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(With inputs from agencies)

