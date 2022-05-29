Parts of Delhi-NCR see rain, gusty winds; IMD predicts pleasant weather till tomorrow
Light to moderate intensity rain along with gusty winds hit parts of the national capital and nearby areas on Sunday evening, bringing some respite from the prevailing heat.
According to the weather office, the maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “partly cloudy” weather and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Monday. “The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday,” it added.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain, lightning and strong winds in various districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. "Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur at many places in various districts of Uttarakhand. Very light to light rainfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts," the IMD said.
Meanwhile, humidity levels in the national capital oscillated between 61 per cent and 49 per cent. The 24-hour air quality of the city was recorded in the ''poor'' category on Sunday with the AQI clocking 273 at 4pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
(With inputs from agencies)
Maharashtra likely to witness pre-monsoon rains from May 30
The onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra maybe around the normal dates. But parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness pre-monsoon rainfall from May 30 onwards giving a respite from the heat, as per India Meteorological Department officials. On Sunday, southwest monsoon onset was declared over Kerala, which was two days earlier than the normal dates. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department added that at present there is wind discontinuity over Vidarbha and there is also a low-pressure line.
Man killed after drunk driver rams into scooter, one critically injured
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was killed while his 16-year-old sister suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit the deceased, Moiz Ansari and his sister Naba Shaikh's two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday on the Mahim Causeway. Due to the impact, Ansari suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while his sister Naba Shaikh sustained severe injuries to her head. During the search, police found an alcohol bottle in the car and subsequent medical tests also confirmed that Aamir was drunk while driving.
New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune
PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.
As traffic cops implement strict norms, citizens want better roads
Mumbai Since March 6, the Mumbai traffic police introduced a lot of new measures for the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians alike, but the citizens of the city have expressed discontent at the lop-sided approach by the authorities to address the traffic problem. On Saturday, the traffic police implemented 'no honking' for two hours between 5 pm to 7 pm, although they had announced the initiative just a day earlier on Friday.
Punjab Cong’s Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead 4 km from house. They fired 30 bullets
Mansa: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by the unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday evening, a day after the state government withdrew the two gunmen provided to hSidhu people aware of the matter said. The incident took place at Jawaharke village when Moosewala along with two others was about four kilometres from his residence in Moosa village.
