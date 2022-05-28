Mercury starts climbing in Delhi, but no heatwave on cards, says IMD
Delhi’s maximum temperature rose by three degrees on Friday to settle at 39.3 degrees Celsius (°C), which, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was still a degree below what is considered the normal for this time of the year. The officials added that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days.
Earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures had reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60 km/hr. Met officials said the wet spell on Monday and Tuesday were the results of an active western disturbance (WD) prevailing across the region.
The temperature at five of 11 stations in Delhi breached the 40 degree mark on Friday. While Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 39.3 °C, Pitampura recorded a high of 41.3°C, Sports Complex 41.2°C, and Najafgarh 41°C. Both Mungeshpur and Ridge registered a maximum temperature of 40.4°C, the IMD data showed.
Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the Capital over the next two days, said IMD scientist RK Jenamani, adding that due to rain in areas neighbouring Delhi, such as south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly in the coming days.
“The temperature will stay below 40 degrees since many areas such as Nuh and Gurugram in south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain today (Friday). For the next five days, heatwave conditions are not expected. Overall, May has been a good month,” he said,
The scientist further said the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly till the end of May on account of easterly winds.
According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature might touch 41°C on Saturday with partly cloudy weather while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C. Partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday as well.
Centre appoints Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as new DMC chairperson
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer and the current additional chief secretary (home) of Delhi, was on Friday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council. Bhalla's appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week. Bhalla has held several important assignments in past, serving both Central and Delhi governments in various capacities.
Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha polls fray, attacks CM for not keeping his word
A descendant of King Shivaji, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday announced to withdraw from the contest for the Rajya Sabha elections and accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of not keeping his promise to back him. Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Sambhajiraje's allegation, with party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying the issue of the sixth seat had ended for them and they would not comment further on it. Each candidate needs 42 votes to get elected.
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from using HT Media Limited’s domain name
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has restrained a rogue website from using a deceptively similar domain as that of Hindustan Times, saying that the former intends to encash on the goodwill of HT Media Limited. It alleged that the said website was also engaged in reproducing, publishing, and making available news, articles, stories and columns created and published by the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) on their website www.hindustantimes.com.
Kejriwal calls on new L-G, says will work together for Delhi’s growth
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon newly appointed lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and both agreed to work together for the betterment of people and the development of the national capital. After the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi and the betterment of the people of Delhi.”
Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
