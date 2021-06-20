Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD issues heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warning for these states. Check list

A low-pressure area has been formed over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood causing widespread rainfall.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:13 PM IST
East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will experience Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning during the next 24 hours. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday in its afternoon bulletin. This is not because of the progression of the southwest monsoon, the weather department said as the progress of the monsoon has now become slow. A low-pressure area has been formed over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

Here are the rainfall prediction for states

> Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours. After that, there will be a significant reduction in rainfall. This is under the influence of a low-pressure area.

> Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours. "This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors," the weather department has warned.

> Uttarakhand is also likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls during the next 24 hours under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric levels and monsoonal easterlies.

> The southwest monsoon is yet to enter the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab and the advancement is likely to be slow as "large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period," the IMD said.

> Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul (Haryana) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Rajgarh, Alwar, Dholpur, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours

