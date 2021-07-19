IMD red alert for 3 Karnataka districts till July 20

Bengaluru: Several parts of the coastal region of Karnataka continued to receive sporadic rains on Sunday after which many roads and residential areas in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and other districts were left waterlogged. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had said that Karnataka’s coastal, northern interior and southern interior regions will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, .

According to a statement from the Bengaluru office of the IMD on Saturday, a red alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 am on July 20, after which an orange alert will be in place till July 23. Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts have been put on orange alert. Three districts on the eastern side of the state - Chitradurga, Ballari, and Davanagere – have been put on yellow alert for three days starting July 19.

The southwest monsoon has been active in the northern interior Karnataka region. Gokarna received 11cm of rain followed by Agumbe at 10cm on Saturday..

The monsoon has already left a trail of destruction on the coast and Malnad area of the state. Two people have died in flood-related issues in Kodagu last week. A huge landslide that occurred at the Kulashekar-Thokur section of the Southern Railway cut off the traffic between Mangaluru and Roha on the Konkan Railway route for three days.

Palakkad division authorities have stated that the line has since been cleared and the first train to arrive today was Marusagar Express to Mangaluru Junction passing the portion of the track that was affected by the landslide.

Incessant rains lashing the state have filled 18 reservoirs, including the major ones such as Krishnarajasagar in Mandya, Kodasalli, and Supa in Uttara Kannada district, Harangi in Kodagu, Linganamakki in Shivamogga. All these reservoirs have seen copious inflow.

Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday experienced inundation following the flooding of the Choutini River. This is the first time that Bhatkal has experienced flooding in the last decade.

In Honnavar, three villages have been flooded due to a swollen Gundibala river. The river has inundated farmlands and water has entered the houses in the village.