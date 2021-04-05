Home / India News / IMD says north India likely to receive rainfall from April 5-9
india news

IMD says north India likely to receive rainfall from April 5-9

Scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during April 5-7 and over Uttarakhand during April 6-9.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The IMD also forecasted isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during April 5-7.(PTI | Representational image)

The hilly areas of north India and the plains are likely to receive widespread rainfall from April 5-9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

It said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over southwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, over east Rajasthan during the next two days, over Maharashtra's Vidarbha during the next three days and over Madhya Pradesh during April 7-9.

It said a fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western the Himalayan region from April 6.

Under its influence, scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and and Himachal Pradesh during April 5-7 and over Uttarakhand during April 6-9.

Isolated thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over the western Himalayan region during April 5-7 and over adjoining plains during April 6-7.

Isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during April 5-7.

Hailstorm is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on April 6 over Himachal Pradesh on April 5 and 6 and over Uttarakhand on April 6-7, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The IMD said dust storm/thunderstorm and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour) likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan during April 5-7.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India saw third warmest March in 121 years: IMD

PM Modi 'mum' on Indira Gandhi's role in creation of Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot

'No side effect': Officials on vaccination of 118-year-old woman against Covid

UK, California, Manaus: What they suggest about the Covid crisis in Maharashtra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department imd weather alert
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP